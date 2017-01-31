Junior Galette, Redskins Agree to New Contract: Latest Details and Reaction

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Joe Pantorno Featured Columnist IV

Free-agent linebacker Junior Galette announced on Tuesday that he will sign a new deal with the Washington Redskins:

Galette has been with the team since 2015 after five seasons with the New Orleans Saints, but injuries have prevented him from suiting up in Washington.

The 28-year-old was developing into one of the league's better pass-rushers with the Saints after a 12-sack 2013 season and 10 sacks in 2014.

But soon after signing with the Redskins prior to the 2015 season, Galette tore his Achilles and was sidelined for the entire season.

He was still signed to a one-year, $1.6 million deal for 2016, per Spotrac, but he tore his other Achilles just before minicamp.

Yet the Redskins have stayed with Galette despite the injury issues, and it didn't go unnoticed by him.

Galette made it clear during an interview with ESPN 980 that he would be heading back to Washington despite free agency looming in March:

Technically I’m a free agent, but in my mind, like I said last year, I’m set to come back. I already spoke to Scot [McCloughan] and we already have plans to sign me back on a 1 year deal. ... I don’t care about no money right now, I could care less. I’m not worried about the money; it’s about pride right now.

This was a talent who was expected to create a feared pass-rushing duo alongside Washington linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who has recorded 34 sacks in the past three years.

While there will likely be a period of acclimation to the speed and intensity of the league after two years on the sidelines for Galette, the Redskins could have a scary pass rush in 2017 if he can rekindle his success from 2013-2014.