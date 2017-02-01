Patriots vs. Falcons: Latest Expert, NFL Player Predictions for Super Bowl 51

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Paul Kasabian Correspondent I

The NFL playoffs haven't been too hard to predict thus far, with eight of 10 home teams holding serve and winning.

This game might prove to be more of a challenge, as the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons have crushed all of their postseason opponents en route to meeting in Houston. By all accounts, it should be a close, toss-up game.

Here's a look at the latest Super Bowl LI predictions from the experts as well as former NFL players.

When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston

Spread: Patriots -3

Over/Under: 58.5

*Odds via OddsShark



Expert Predictions

As of this writing, NFL Pickwatch reports that 54 percent of the experts have taken Atlanta, a slight three-point underdog, to win the Super Bowl.

John Breech of CBS Sports took Atlanta to win 34-27 and praised Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan:

The Falcons quarterback is an MVP candidate who just happens to be having one of the best postseasons of all time. In just two playoff games, Ryan has thrown seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions, which is a ridiculous hot streak. In NFL history, there have only been six quarterbacks to throw at least seven touchdown passes with zero picks during a postseason and all six of them won the Super Bowl.

In fact, that hot streak extends into the last quarter of the regular season. In Ryan's last six games (including playoffs), he has thrown 18 touchdowns and no interceptions. And in Ryan's last five games, he's completed at least 70 percent of his passes.

Jim Derry of NOLA.com also backs the Falcons, even bringing up the Super Bowl-winning New Orleans Saints from seven seasons ago:

The way they play football is almost identical. A fantastic quarterback finishing off his ninth NFL season, who is finally being recognized as one of the game's best. (Before 2009, Drew Brees was not seen nationally the same as he was here in the Crescent City.) A two-headed monster at running back who not only took pressure off the signal-caller, but who made the offense unpredictable. And a defense that was relentless in its pressure and made the most of their turnover opportunities.

In an interesting coincidence, that Saints team played in the Super Bowl which previously had the highest over/under mark in history until this season (57, per OddsShark). New Orleans beat the favored Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV.

Of course, not everyone is taking Atlanta. The Sporting News is high on the Pats, with both David Steele and Vinnie Iyer picking New England to win its fifth Super Bowl.

Here's an excerpt from Iyer's take on the game:

Brady should also get consistent support from LeGarrette Blount in the power running game to open up a few shots downfield to AFC title game hero Chris Hogan. Although the Falcons will be a little prepared for this based on facing their own offense in practice, the Patriots' specific versatility within their scheme is difficult to slow down. The Falcons' weaknesses in the red zone will be exploited by both run and pass.

The key word in Iyer's prediction is "versatility." The Patriots have shown time and again this season that they can beat teams in many ways on offense.

One day, running back LeGarrette Blount can be the star of the show, rushing for 24 times and two touchdowns as he's done twice this season.

On other days, slot receiver Julian Edelman can catch 10-yard pass after 10-yard pass to lead the Pats down the field, and sometimes, you'll see wide receiver Chris Hogan break a game open with a couple deep receptions like he did in the AFC Championship Game.

That versatility might be too much for the Falcons, although roughly half of the experts disagree at this time.

Still, everyone seems to be in agreement about one thing: Chances are we are going to get a great (and well-deserved, after a postseason of blowouts) Super Bowl.

NFL Player Predictions

Rich Eisen has had a few NFL legends appear on the Rich Eisen Show this week, with many of them providing their picks for the Super Bowl.

Former San Diego Chargers and New York Jets running back LaDainian Tomlinson likes the Falcons to win, citing big plays their defense has made in recent weeks. He even compared linebacker Vic Beasley to Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, who took over Super Bowl L en route to winning the MVP.

Beasley has enjoyed a dominant season in just his second NFL year, finishing with 15.5 sacks (first in the NFL) and six forced fumbles (tied for first in the NFL). He's also listed at +3300 to win Super Bowl MVP per OddsShark, the 10th-highest mark of any Patriot or Falcon.

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, most famous for his days running the run-and-shoot offense for the Houston Oilers, spoke to Eisen as well.

"I think if it's a high-scoring game Atlanta wins," Moon said. "Because they are in an offensive rhythm now that I haven't seen in a while."

Atlanta has put up 620 points in 18 games (including playoffs) this year and scored under 23 points just one time, a 24-15 loss to Philadelphia. In its last six games, Atlanta has also scored 33 or more points each time.

Former St. Louis Rams, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner, who won a Super Bowl and finished as the runner-up in two others, is leaning toward New England, citing the flexibility of their defense and Tom Brady as reasons for victory.

The Patriots have a sneaky-good and underrated defense, which led the league in fewest points allowed (250). It has stout run defense and pass coverage units that have served them well, especially in their two postseason wins.

Overall, this should prove to be a competitive contest that goes down to the fourth quarter.