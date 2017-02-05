Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017: Lady Gaga Entertainment Odds and Advice

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lady Gaga will perform at the Super Bowl LI halftime show and the singer has never been short of surprises.

Whether she is performing at the Grammys or just trying to be her usual self, there is always an opportunity for a memorable moment.

"It will be special, because, you know, I've been planning this since I was four," Gaga said recently, per Jackie Willis of ET Online. "So, I know exactly what I'm going to do."

While she might know what is coming, we don't, which makes betting on the event almost as fun as the game itself. Here are some of the halftime show-related props available for the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Prop Bets What color will Lady Gaga's hair be? Odds Blond -300 Non-blond +200 What will Lady Gaga wear during halftime show? Odds Hat/Headdress -150 Glasses/Sunglasses +200 Wings +500 Tail +1600 "I Voted Hillary" Shirt +2500 Cut-Off Sweatshirt +5000 Absolutely Nothing +10000 Will Lady Gaga expose her midriff? Odds Yes -150 No +110 Will Lady Gaga suffer a wardrobe malfunction? Odds Yes +500 No -1000 How many different outfits will Lady Gaga wear? Odds Over 2.0 -120 Under 2.0 -120 Which of these artists will Lady Gaga cover? Odds David Bowie +200 Prince +250 Leonard Cohen +330 George Michael +500 Glenn Frey +800 Who will perform with Lady Gaga? Odds Kendrick Lamar +330 Beyonce +330 Justin Timberlake +450 R. Kelly +450 Tony Bennett +500 Florence Welch +600 Father John Misty +750 Performs Solo -140 Will Lady Gaga mention Trump? Odds Yes -140 No +100 via Odds Shark

Best Bets

Over 2.0 Different Outfits

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Lady Gaga is known for her unique apparel, seemingly always created just to get people talking. In the biggest event of her life, it's hard to imagine she won't step her game up even more with a memorable outfit.

"There will be no meat dress [pictured above] there, so don't wait for that," she said, per Benjamin Hoffman of the New York Times. "Get excited to see something that you haven't seen before."

Why limit herself to just one set of clothes when she can wear a handful of different ones that we've never seen before? This will keep the conversation going even longer.

There won't be quite as much time as a full concert for her to make multiple wardrobe changes, but with an over/under of just two, it seems like a safe bet to see at least this many over the course of the show.

Tony Bennett to Perform with Lady Gaga

D Dipasupil/Getty Images

There is a long list of available artists on the list to bet from, with Kendrick Lamar leading the way. You also shouldn't count out a surprise performance from Migos as a petition tries to get them on the stage.

While most of the options are contemporary rap or hip-hop performers, Tony Bennett might be the smartest bet at +500 (bet $100 to win $500). Not only have the two worked together in recent years, Lady Gaga seemed to hint at the 90-year-old singer joining her.

"I don't want to say anything or give anything away specifically about what you will see during the halftime show, because I don’t want to ruin the surprise for everyone else," Gaga said, per Joey Nolfi of Entertainment Weekly. "But I will tell you that it’s going to be fantastic and Tony is the best there is, and if he was in it, it would be fantastic!"

Could this just be misdirection? Sure, but it is worth the bet at 5-1 odds.

Lady Gaga Will Mention Trump

AFP/Getty Images

Not only has it become commonplace for celebrities to mention President Donald Trump whenever they get a microphone, Lady Gaga was an especially prevalent Hillary Clinton supporter before the election.

While there was an original report saying the singer was banned from mentioning Trump during the halftime show, the NFL has since denied these allegations.

This gives the performer free range to say what she wants, assuming she isn't afraid of the backlash. Considering she has spent most of her career discussion social issues, most notably the LGBT community, there is no reason for her to stop now.