    Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017: Lady Gaga Entertainment Odds and Advice

    HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2017

    Lady Gaga will perform at the Super Bowl LI halftime show and the singer has never been short of surprises.

    Whether she is performing at the Grammys or just trying to be her usual self, there is always an opportunity for a memorable moment.

    "It will be special, because, you know, I've been planning this since I was four," Gaga said recently, per Jackie Willis of ET Online. "So, I know exactly what I'm going to do."

    While she might know what is coming, we don't, which makes betting on the event almost as fun as the game itself. Here are some of the halftime show-related props available for the Super Bowl.

     

    Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Prop Bets
    What color will Lady Gaga's hair be?Odds
    Blond-300
    Non-blond+200
    What will Lady Gaga wear during halftime show?Odds
    Hat/Headdress-150
    Glasses/Sunglasses+200
    Wings+500
    Tail+1600
    "I Voted Hillary" Shirt+2500
    Cut-Off Sweatshirt+5000
    Absolutely Nothing+10000
    Will Lady Gaga expose her midriff?Odds
    Yes-150
    No+110
    Will Lady Gaga suffer a wardrobe malfunction?Odds
    Yes+500
    No-1000
    How many different outfits will Lady Gaga wear?Odds
    Over 2.0-120
    Under 2.0-120
    Which of these artists will Lady Gaga cover?Odds
    David Bowie+200
    Prince+250
    Leonard Cohen+330
    George Michael+500
    Glenn Frey+800
    Who will perform with Lady Gaga?Odds
    Kendrick Lamar+330
    Beyonce+330
    Justin Timberlake+450
    R. Kelly+450
    Tony Bennett+500
    Florence Welch+600
    Father John Misty+750
    Performs Solo-140
    Will Lady Gaga mention Trump?Odds
    Yes-140
    No+100
    Best Bets

    Over 2.0 Different Outfits

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Singer Lady Gaga poses in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
    Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    Lady Gaga is known for her unique apparel, seemingly always created just to get people talking. In the biggest event of her life, it's hard to imagine she won't step her game up even more with a memorable outfit.

    "There will be no meat dress [pictured above] there, so don't wait for that," she said, per Benjamin Hoffman of the New York Times. "Get excited to see something that you haven't seen before."

    Why limit herself to just one set of clothes when she can wear a handful of different ones that we've never seen before? This will keep the conversation going even longer.

    There won't be quite as much time as a full concert for her to make multiple wardrobe changes, but with an over/under of just two, it seems like a safe bet to see at least this many over the course of the show.

                

    Tony Bennett to Perform with Lady Gaga

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 19: Tony Bennett (L) and Lady Gaga attend the 2015 National Arts Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images)
    D Dipasupil/Getty Images

    There is a long list of available artists on the list to bet from, with Kendrick Lamar leading the way. You also shouldn't count out a surprise performance from Migos as a petition tries to get them on the stage.

    While most of the options are contemporary rap or hip-hop performers, Tony Bennett might be the smartest bet at +500 (bet $100 to win $500). Not only have the two worked together in recent years, Lady Gaga seemed to hint at the 90-year-old singer joining her.

    "I don't want to say anything or give anything away specifically about what you will see during the halftime show, because I don’t want to ruin the surprise for everyone else," Gaga said, per Joey Nolfi of Entertainment Weekly. "But I will tell you that it’s going to be fantastic and Tony is the best there is, and if he was in it, it would be fantastic!"

    Could this just be misdirection? Sure, but it is worth the bet at 5-1 odds.

               

    Lady Gaga Will Mention Trump

    TOPSHOT - Lady Gaga performs inside the Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of North Carolina State University for the final campaign stop of the Clinton campaign before election day, in Raleigh, North Carolina, on November 7, 2016. Hillary Clinton and Donald
    AFP/Getty Images

    Not only has it become commonplace for celebrities to mention President Donald Trump whenever they get a microphone, Lady Gaga was an especially prevalent Hillary Clinton supporter before the election.

    While there was an original report saying the singer was banned from mentioning Trump during the halftime show, the NFL has since denied these allegations.

    This gives the performer free range to say what she wants, assuming she isn't afraid of the backlash. Considering she has spent most of her career discussion social issues, most notably the LGBT community, there is no reason for her to stop now.

