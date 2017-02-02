Clutch Performers NHL Contenders Should Be Targeting at the Trade Deadline

1 of 10

With the NHL trade deadline approaching quickly, there will be plenty of chatter in the coming weeks about who could be moved. You'll hear about the impending unrestricted free agent candidates, like studly offensive defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk of the St. Louis Blues and starting Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop.

However, you won't see those two on this list. This group of NHLers is, for the most part, filled with players who are a little less dynamic and on the downside of their careers. This is a list of clutch performers NHL contenders should target.

First things first: The definition of clutch for this article is beyond metrics. Yes, these guys have to own a history of statistics that gives them value, but you can also factor in some of the intangibles that are impossible to measure, like veteran leadership or locker-room appeal. We'll call it the Ray Bourque factor.

The league's general managers with a real shot at winning a Stanley Cup are challenged by things like the salary cap. Also, due to the unprecedented parity in the league, many teams are still contending for playoff spots, so it is tough to identify the real sellers—outside of the lowly Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes, of course.

Putting the pending big-ticket UFAs aside, this is a bit of a value list of those with a realistic chance at being traded. There are many who will be motivated by a shot at a championship or a chance to redeem themselves in the playoffs and to show other teams they're not done just yet.

There may also be a bonus pick or two who don't qualify for the over-the-hill club just yet.

