Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Odds and Betting Games

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Lady Gaga is no stranger to being the center of attention as one of the most well-known musicians in the world. Yet, even for her, performing the halftime show at Super Bowl LI will be a unique experience with a chance to reach a massive global audience.

For those people not overly interested in the music, there's another way to make the annual halftime act intriguing: prop bets. The selections related to different things that may or may not occur during the performance have become a popular attraction in recent years.

Let's check out some of the best options on the board for this year's halftime show. For a complete list of available Gaga prop bets, visit OddsShark.

Super Bowl LI: Predictions for Select Lady Gaga Props Prop Pick (Odds) What color will her hair be? Non-Blonde (+200) What will she wear during the show? Glasses/Sunglasses (+200) Will she mention President Trump? No (+100) OddsShark

One thing Gaga has become known for over the years is her outlandish costumes. She's never been afraid to try something completely outrageous at a marquee event, highlighted by wearing a meat dress to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

Don't expect that to change Sunday. Extra TV passed along comments about plans for the halftime show from the 30-year-old singer, who wants to make the event memorable for everyone who sees it.

"I think the challenge is to look at it and say, 'What can I do differently? How can I elevate certain little things here and there, and also make it about the music?'" she said. "This is where I'm supposed to be."

Those comments help with the first two prop picks related to her appearance. It's hard to imagine Gaga coming out with a "normal" look. She's going to go all-out to create a scene unlike anything anyone has ever seen, and a crazy costume will likely be part of the effort.

While that doesn't guarantee her hair will be a color other than blonde or that she'll wear some type of eyewear, those picks represent the best value on the board.

As for the political prop, it's surprising no mention of President Donald Trump is a slight underdog heading into the game.

Yes, NFL Senior Vice President of Communications Natalie Ravitz told Frank Pallotta and Sandra Gonzalez of CNN the league won't prevent Gaga from talking about politics amid speculation about banning that type of commentary from the halftime show.

"It's false," Ravitz said. "This is unsourced nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none. The Super Bowl is a time when people really come together. Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans and we love working with her on it; we aren't going to be distracted by this."

But a source told Nolan Feeney of Entertainment Weekly that Gaga is "not even interested [in that]. It was never even a conversation" in regard to addressing Trump at halftime.

Ultimately, Lady Gaga is known for being unpredictable, which makes a lot of the prop bets related to her halftime show tough to gauge. That's why using her own comments or the reports surrounding the event is the best path to success on Sunday.