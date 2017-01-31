Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Score and Reaction from 2017 Premier League Match

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League, despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

David Luiz struck a first-half free-kick to put the Blues in front on his 100th league Chelsea appearance, but Georginio Wijnaldum drew Liverpool level in the second half.

Chelsea still had a chance to win when Diego Costa was brought down in the box by Joel Matip. However, Reds goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who was at fault for the opening goal, made amends with a brilliant save from 12 yards.

Chelsea dropped two points but still increased the gap at the top on a night when both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also squandered points. The Blues now lead the north London rivals by nine points.

Liverpool began the night with centre-back Matip returning to defence, while Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho joined Robert Firmino up front. However, winger Sadio Mane was left on the bench following his return from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, according to the club's official Twitter account:

Meanwhile, Chelsea had Willian and Eden Hazard flanking Diego Costa in attack, per the club:

Liverpool, stung by recently exiting both domestic cups, started brightly. The Reds pressed high and put Chelsea's rearguard under intense pressure.

Chelsea nearly buckled when Georginio Wijnaldum stung the palms of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from distance. Liverpool were allowed to pour forward because of how the visitors adopted a cagey approach, sitting deep in a defensive shape.

Statistics from Squawka Football helped illustrate how Chelsea were ceding possession:

Yet the Blues have reached the summit of England's top flight by being lethal on the break. A typically swift and slick counter saw former Liverpool winger Victor Moses force a corner after being found in acres of space on the right flank.

The hosts survived one set piece but had no answer when Luiz stepped up to blast a free-kick moments later. He thumped a fantastic shot to catch Liverpool stopper Simon Mignolet out of position. In fact, Liverpool appeared to be expecting Brazilian forward and free-kick maestro Willian to take it.

Luiz had marked his 100th appearance in style, but it has been a while since he last found the net for Chelsea in the league, per Sky Sports Statto:

Inevitably, Liverpool ran out of steam after being caught cold. The endeavour was still there, but there was little in the way of guile and craft from the home side for the rest of the half.

Liverpool were trailing, but as Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard rightly pointed out, the Blues had done little to merit their lead:

Despite trailing, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp elected not to bring Mane off the bench at the break. Instead, an unchanged Liverpool struggled to break Chelsea's resolve and shape during the early minutes of the second half.

Truthfully, the Reds should have been level when the ball rolled free to an unmarked Firmino in the box. Unfortunately, the Brazilian scooped his shot hopelessly over the bar, even though he had ample time to pick his spot.

Firmino should have scored, but Liverpool were staying on the front foot. BBC Match of the Day depicted the hosts' territorial dominance but also asked when Klopp would change things:

However, the German's decision to wait was vindicated when the impressive Wijnaldum nodded home from close range. The Netherlands international had been lively and alert to react to James Milner's deflected header.

As WhoScored.com pointed out, former Newcastle United man Wijnaldum is at his best in front of home supporters:

Things became scrappy after the equaliser, with Chelsea aimless on the rare occasions they had the ball. It was a wise choice from manager Antonio Conte to bring on Pedro for the disappointing Hazard.

Klopp responded to the change by finally introducing Mane, bringing on the winger for Coutinho.

Liverpool were in command, but as has often been the case this season, a defensive gaffe almost cost the Reds. It came when Dejan Lovren misjudged a long clearance, allowing Costa to run in behind.

The striker then drew a challenge from Matip to earn a spot-kick. Costa seemed destined to punish Liverpool's familiar fragility at the back, but Mignolet made a smart save low.

Mignolet has had his critics, but as Squawka Football pointed out, the Belgian knows no equal when facing penalties:

Seeking more control of the ball, Conte brought on midfield pass master Cesc Fabregas for Willian. Yet it was Liverpool who still bossed the ball.

The Reds continued to pour forward, while Chelsea remained content to strike on the break. It almost worked when Pedro got free in the box, only for a superb challenge from Milner to deny him a shooting chance.

Pedro soon had another chance after being teed up following a powerful run from midfield destroyer N'Golo Kante, but the sub thrashed his effort well wide. At the other end, it was the turn of Firmino to go close again, but his header from Mane's cross was straight at Courtois.

It was the last meaningful chance of a stalemate likely to mean more to Chelsea than fourth-placed Liverpool.

Post-match reaction to follow.