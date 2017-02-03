The Funny Stuff in Sports We All Need Right Now

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Brian Scalabrine wore a neon jacket with his face printed on it—that's the kind of hilarity the sports world needs right now.

There are many serious topics folks should take time to discuss—in sports and otherwise—but it's also important to laugh. Luckily for sports fans, folks like Bill Walton and the Bennett brothers are around to make that possible on the regular.

Here are a few hilarious moments from the recent sports past—10 things fans can all be thankful for and even turn to when in need of a little comedic relief.

Marshawn Lynch in Houston

Retired NFL running back Marshawn Lynch might not be playing in the Super Bowl, but he is still using the big game to make people laugh.

Check out this hilarious video of Lynch visiting Houston, Scotland:

It's not the first retirement trip Beast Mode has taken—his turn riding a camel in Egypt was also memorable.

Cubs Sing 'Lean on Me'

Life is good when you're a World Series champion—and when you're raising money for a good cause.

Chicago Cubs stars Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber performed "Lean on Me" at the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation's Laugh-Off for Cancer event in January, and the results were predictably delightful:

Held at Chicago's famed Second City comedy theater, the event included other hilarious jokes. Per Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune, "Jake Arrieta received the Rizzy Award for 'most likely to 'accidentally' leave out several copies of the ESPN body issue for everyone to see.'"

Bill Walton's Outfits

Former NBA big man and current broadcaster Bill Walton is a quirky, comedic breath of fresh air in sports. As Justin Terranova of the New York Post wrote, "When watching Bill Walton call a game, there is the sense he can literally say anything at any time."

Or wear anything... From a Hawaiian lei to a tie-dyed T-shirt, Walton's clothing decisions are often hilarious as well. He even showed up on ESPN's College Football Playoff National Championship coverage in January wearing a full-blown Uncle Sam costume:

Silly 'Highlight' Video

Sometimes, it's the silliest little things that can bring a smile to your face. For example, check out this "highlight video" from a shortened match between English football clubs Greenwich Borough FC and Hanwell Town FC:

The match was stopped after 15 minutes when the frozen pitch made play too difficult.

Richard Jefferson's Snapchat

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson's Snapchatting prowess has been evident for some time. He has documented everything from the Cavs' trip to the White House to his unretirement announcement. Oh, and Ricky Vaughn at the World Series:

And yet, his Shorty Award nomination as a viral influencer has reminded sports fans just what a gem rjeff24 is.

In late January, Jefferson told Alysha Tsuji of For the Win, "What I try and do more than anything in what I've enjoyed about social media and being on Snapchat is trying to get fans a view of what we see from the perspective that we see."

Russell Westbrook Roasts Charles Barkley

Cavaliers forward LeBron James recently had some not-so-nice things to say about TNT analyst and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. However, Russell Westbrook's comments on Sir Charles were more of the good-natured mockery variety:

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard knows a little something about fashion, too.

Joel Embiid's Twitter Account

From the time he spent attempting to court pop singer Rihanna from 2014 to present, Joel Embiid's Twitter account is a hilarious gift to those in need of a laugh.

The Philadelphia 76ers center even made a joke about his 2017 All-Star snub:

His "locations" on Instagram aren't bad either:

Bennett Brothers

Only one of the Bennett brothers will play in Sunday's Super Bowl, but both continue to produce funny moments.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett came through with a sack celebration at the Pro Bowl, and his brother, New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, broke out the pompoms in honor of his team's AFC Championship Game victory:

Martellus, a noted space enthusiast, also rocked a NASA hat at Super Bowl Opening Night:

And inspired a bakery to make him a "You're Awesome" cake:

Never change, Bennett brothers.

P.K. Subban's All-Star Weekend Antics

There is nothing like All-Star festivities to highlight the lighthearted side of sports. Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban proved as much at NHL All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

Subban helped prank Chicago Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane by tampering with his Gatorade bottle:

He also commandeered a media session with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty:

Good times were had by all.

White Mamba's Neon Jacket

Brian Scalabrine has been bringing joy to basketball fans for well over a decade—he's a fan favorite, walking meme and all-around delightful human.

The White Mamba spent 11 seasons in the NBA and now works as an analyst for CSN New England.

Here he is wearing a neon green jacket with his face all over it:

Just yes.