Odell Beckham Jr. Added to ESPN's Super Bowl 51 Studio Coverage

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be part of ESPN's television coverage for Super Bowl 51.

Per Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch, citing an ESPN announcement, Beckham will be working with the network during its studio coverage on Super Bowl Sunday.

Per the official release from ESPN's Bill Hofheimer, Beckham will be part of Postseason NFL Countdown, which airs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET on Sunday. He will feature alongside former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, co-host Suzy Kolber and Steve Young on set at Houston's NRG Stadium.

Beckham was last seen in an official game during the Giants' 38-13 loss against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round on Jan. 8.

The lead-up to that game revolved around Beckham receiving heavy media criticism for flying to Miami with some of his teammates during a day off before preparing for the Packers.

From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama Allen Iverson’s Cousin Is Grabbing Boards and Turning Heads in College Basketball From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey The HS Freshman Who Knows Where Top Recruits Are Headed Before Anyone Else This Night in the NBA Destruction, Chaos and Cardboard: Welcome to Boxwars 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On Incredible Athlete and Double Amputee Is Redefining Heavy Lifting Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51 Barack Obama: Fan of the Game How 15-Year-Old LaMelo Ball Is Making Half-Court Pull-Ups the New 3-Pointer Don't Get Caught: Meet Awesome Athletes Living Their Dreams in World Chase Tag Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Revisiting the Best Moments from Championship Teams Visiting President Obama Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights Why Are Tyson, Mayweather Training Chris Brown and Soulja Boy for Boxing Match? Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees The Real Story Behind This Husky Ninja's Jaw-Dropping Parkour Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns 16-Year-Old Dunking Phenom Zion Williamson Is Not Done Blowing Up Your Timeline Why Rodgers vs. Giants Defense Will Be the Best Matchup of Wild Card Weekend How Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 17 Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges Denied a Chance to Compete in College, This Runner Found a Way to Strike Gold Gridiron Heights, Ep. 17: Von, Cam Watch Trailer for “Playoffs: the Movie" Predicting 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 17 Gridiron Heights, Episode 15: Christmas Special These Custom Nikes Raised $1.2M for the Doernbecher Children's Hospital Josh Norman Looks to Use His $75M Contract on a New D.C. Area Mansion Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award Simms in 60: Time to End Hypocritical Money Grab Called Thursday Night Football Cubs Star Kyle Schwarber Gives 10-Year-Old Fan Big Surprise with Batmobile Ride Packers Fan's Last Wish Comes True Malik Jackson Shows Off His Killer Beach Home with Incredible Views Meet Harrison Browne, the Transgender Athlete Who Is Redefining the Game Gridiron Heights, Ep. 14: Patriots Fight Cowboys Rebellion for 'Rogue One' Seats 2016: The Year of Cristiano Ronaldo MMA Contender Tim Kennedy: Green Beret and Top of ISIS Hit List Welcome to College Football's Largest Bowl Game Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends Gridiron Heights Week 13 Sunday in 60: Matt Ryan Is About to Throw Away the Atlanta Falcons' Season LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash Simms in 60: It's Time for NFL to Change 'Backwards' Medical Marijuana Policy Devonta Freeman's Stunning Mural Honors Atlanta & Cleat Week Larry Fitzgerald Unveils Epic Nike Spikes for B/R Cleat Week Gridiron Heights, Episode 12: The NFL Tries to Survive in "Planet Gridiron"

Beckham does have some familiarity with the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, though not from this year. The Giants played both teams during the 2015 season, losing to both in games that were decided by a combined five points.

Beyond his expertise as a current player who can break down a defense, Beckham has never been shy about hiding his personality. He's not close to retirement at his age, but this could be his first step toward thinking about a post-playing career in the media before the biggest game of the year.