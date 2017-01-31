    Download App

    Odell Beckham Jr. Added to ESPN's Super Bowl 51 Studio Coverage

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
    Mark Tenally/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2017

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be part of ESPN's television coverage for Super Bowl 51.

    Per Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch, citing an ESPN announcement, Beckham will be working with the network during its studio coverage on Super Bowl Sunday. 

    Per the official release from ESPN's Bill Hofheimer, Beckham will be part of Postseason NFL Countdown, which airs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET on Sunday. He will feature alongside former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, co-host Suzy Kolber and Steve Young on set at Houston's NRG Stadium

    Beckham was last seen in an official game during the Giants' 38-13 loss against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round on Jan. 8. 

    The lead-up to that game revolved around Beckham receiving heavy media criticism for flying to Miami with some of his teammates during a day off before preparing for the Packers. 

    Beckham does have some familiarity with the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, though not from this year. The Giants played both teams during the 2015 season, losing to both in games that were decided by a combined five points. 

    Beyond his expertise as a current player who can break down a defense, Beckham has never been shy about hiding his personality. He's not close to retirement at his age, but this could be his first step toward thinking about a post-playing career in the media before the biggest game of the year.

     

