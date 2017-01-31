Chelsea Transfer news: Latest Sead Kolasinac and Branislav Ivanovic Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Schalke 04 have confirmed they rejected an approach for Chelsea target Sead Kolasinac. The Bundesliga club reportedly received an enquiry for the Bosnia and Herzegovina left-sided defender but knocked it back.

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel explained the response to Chelsea's interest. German source WAZ (h/t Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN FC) revealed how Heidel told Sport Bild: "Yes, there was an approach [from Chelsea], but it was off the table immediately."

Heidel is also said to have told Sky Sports in Germany (h/t Uersfeld) how the Blues showed interest in Kolasinac but did not place an official bid. Chelsea's intention to make an offer for the burly left-back was previously reported by Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports.

Interest in Kolasinac makes sense for the Premier League leaders. Manager Antonio Conte has installed summer signing Marcos Alonso as a left-sided wing-back, but there isn't much depth behind the Spaniard.

In fact, Chelsea loanee and Ghana left-back Baba Rahman suffered a season-ending knee ligament injury while on international duty at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. Rahman was actually on loan at Schalke, further reducing the Blues' options on the left.

Those options have been thinned even more by the decision to send South American Kenedy on loan to Brazilian club Flamengo. The proposed temporary switch was reported by The Sun (h/t Rhys Turrell of the Daily Star).

Chelsea could move Spaniard Cesar Azpilicueta to the left, but Conte has been using the former Osasuna star as a makeshift centre-back in his back three. It doesn't help when the Blues are set to say goodbye to another versatile defender.

Branislav Ivanovic in Russia Ahead of Zenit Saint Petersburg Switch

Right-back Branislav Ivanovic has been seen landing in Russia ahead of a transfer to Premier League outfit Zenit Saint Petersburg. The 32-year-old is said to be finalising a deadline-day switch from Stamford Bridge, according to Dave Fraser of The Sun).

Rumours of Ivanovic moving to Russia have been building for a while. In fact, Russian source Sport Express (h/t The Sun's Wally Downes Jr.) recently reported the Serb defender had agreed a deal to join Zenit.

Ivanovic had also been attracting interest from English Premier League side West Bromwich Albion, per Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports News HQ. The Baggies appear set to miss out altogether, while Chelsea may also soon rue letting Ivanovic leave.

He's been a useful attacking outlet on the right side, one who has had a habit of scoring clutch goals during his Chelsea career. The Serb can also be called upon to play centre-back, useful versatility for a team playing three at the back.

Conte may have been wiser to keep Ivanovic as a more defensively solid alternative to right-sided wing-back Victor Moses. He would also have acted as decent cover for centre-backs David Luiz, Gary Cahill and Azpilicueta.

The Blues aren't in Europe this season, but Conte's men do remain in a strong position to win both the league title and FA Cup. Squad depth is likely to prove a key factor in Chelsea's bid to win the double.