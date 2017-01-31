Former Colorado Safeties Coach Joe Tumpkin Charged with Assault

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

One week after resigning his post as an assistant coach at Colorado, Joe Tumpkin has been charged with felony assault.

According to a police report obtained by Mark Belcher of 7NEWS Denver, Tumpkin allegedly strangled an ex-girlfriend and used his hands as a "deadly weapon" in multiple incidents. He is charged with five counts of felony second-degree assault and three counts of misdemeanor third-degree assault.

Colorado had previously suspended Tumpkin after the ex-girlfriend filed for a restraining order, citing incidents of abuse between Feb. 27, 2015, and Nov. 20, 2016. Police launched a subsequent investigation, and university officials asked for his resignation.

Tumpkin announced he would be stepping down last week, effective Jan. 30.

“Joe is currently defending himself against allegations made in court records that do not represent our values,” athletic director Rick George said in a statement, per USA Today. “Furthermore, we need to move forward to ensure we do not have gaps in our coaching staff as we build the team and sign new recruits.”

The woman alleged Tumpkin became increasingly violent over the course of their relationship, specifically after the 45-year-old joined Colorado's coaching staff. A former defensive coordinator at Central Michigan, Tumpkin joined Buffaloes coach coach Mike MacIntyre's staff in 2015 as a safeties coach.

According to an account of the relationship obtained by Mitchell Byars of BuffZone.com, Tumpkin "would sometimes also choke and bite her and would threaten to kill men she expressed interest in." Tumpkin allegedly became intoxicated and choked the woman on two occasions during the weekend of Colorado's Nov. 19 game against Washington State.