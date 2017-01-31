Aldon Smith Sued by 49ers Over Signing-Bonus Money: Latest Comments, Reaction

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

The San Francisco 49ers are suing linebacker Aldon Smith for bonus money he owes them.

Per a lawsuit filed in United States District Court in California, the 49ers are suing Smith for $341,630.18 as a portion of a signing bonus he received but should have forfeited as part of a nine-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse and personal conduct policies.

Per the 49ers' lawsuit, under terms of an order from an arbitrator on Nov. 4, Smith had to repay the team within 30 days or file an appeal within 10 days of the arbitrator's ruling.

Smith's camp did not file the appeal, leaving him with just over $341,630 to repay his former team.

Smith played for the 49ers from 2011 to 2014 before being released by the team in August 2015 after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit and run and vandalism by police in Santa Clara, California. He later pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Oakland Raiders signed Smith one month after the 49ers cut ties with him. He appeared in nine games with the Raiders during the 2015 season and recorded 3.5 sacks.

The NFL announced a one-year suspension for Smith in November 2015. He applied for reinstatement during the 2016 season, but the league announced in December an official ruling had been deferred until March.

Smith signed a two-year extension with the Raiders last offseason. He was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team in 2012 with the 49ers when he recorded a career-high 19.5 sacks.