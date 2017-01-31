    Breaking NewsDownload App

    Tito Ortiz Weighs in on Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao

    INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 21: Tito Ortiz stands with his son Jacob in the cage after defeating Chael Sonnen ((not pictured) in round one of their Bellator MMA light heavyweight fight at The Forum on January 21, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
    Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2017

    Count Tito Ortiz among Conor McGregor's skeptics should the UFC lightweight champion venture into the sport of boxing. 

    In an interview with TMZ Sports, Ortiz said McGregor would have "no chance" if matched up against Floyd Mayweather Jr. or Manny Pacquiao:

    Rumors of McGregor taking on Mayweather have floated around for months, with Mayweather going so far as to create a mock poster for their clash last May:

    The speculation intensified when the California State Athletic Commission granted McGregor a boxing license in December. 

    "Most likely the fight between me and Conor McGregor will happen," Mayweather said in a televised interview last Saturday, per the Daily Telegraph's Gareth A. Davies. "That's the only fight that will get me back in the ring. He’s going to do a job on his side, and we are going to do a job on my side, and hopefully, all the fans in the [United Kingdom] come over and support me."

    McGregor was similarly conclusive: "I believe this is the first billion-dollar fight. I think it will happen at the end of this year or the start of next year."

    If Mayweather and McGregor were to fight strictly by the rules of boxing, then Ortiz's prediction would likely prove true. McGregor is a good striker, but he'd be facing one of the greatest boxers of his generation. Mayweather's defensive style would also likely cause problems for McGregor, whose level of stamina was questioned after his loss to Nate Diaz in March 2016.

    Under mixed martial arts rules, however, McGregor would have the clear advantage. Ricardo Mayorga and James Toney are among the boxers who tried to transition to MMA and failed miserably. Mayweather would stand little chance against McGregor, who's 11 years younger and one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

    No matter the circumstances, Mayweather vs. McGregor would undoubtedly be a major moneymaker in the event it ever happens.

