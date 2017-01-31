Colleen Dominguez, FS1 Resolve Discrimination Lawsuit

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Sports journalist Colleen Dominguez has settled her gender- and age-discrimination lawsuit against the FS1 network, according to Dave McKenna of Deadspin.

In an email to Deadspin, Dominguez confirmed that the case was "resolved" but didn't offer any additional details. Attorneys representing both Dominguez and FS1 filed a joint motion on Jan. 20 asking for the case to be dismissed.

Dominguez, 56, was hired by FS1 in March 2014. In December 2015, she filed a lawsuit against Fox Sports, claiming that assignments were being given to younger and less qualified reporters rather than to her. In August 2016, Tom Kludt of CNN shared more details on Dominguez's allegations against the media company:

Dominguez said she learned from coworkers that management had instructed a producer to make video of her face and body for a meeting, a request that was never made for other employees. Additionally, Dominguez recounted a supervisor telling her that "we don't handle veteran female reporters very well." According to the complaint, one "longtime Fox producer" assured Dominguez in a text message that she hadn't "done anything wrong at all." "Just because 5 men at a company want to be gratified by 24 year old women doesn't make you bad at your job," the complaint said the producer told Dominguez, who joined Fox Sports 1 in 2014, after about a decade at ESPN.

Dominguez also "accused management of retaliating against her for reporting discriminatory behavior," per McKenna, and claimed the network was concerned with her physical appearance and requested she undergo a makeover.

McKenna also reported that, "multiple sources told Deadspin that an FS1 producer, Jacquelyn Bower, was laid off simply because she told management that she felt Dominguez had indeed been victimized by gender bias at the network."

Meanwhile, FS1’s parent company, the Fox Entertainment Group, recently dealt with its own controversy. The former head of Fox News, Roger Ailes, resigned in July 2016 after over two dozen women accused him of sexual harassment. Gretchen Carlson, a former Fox News anchor, settled with 21st Century Fox for $20 million in the sexual harassment suit she filed against Ailes.



On-air personalities Greta Van Susteren and Megyn Kelly have since left Fox News. Kelly also claimed that she was sexually harassed by Ailes.