Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Pepe and Robinho

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid centre-back Pepe will reportedly quit the Santiago Bernabeu this summer to seal a move to the lucrative Chinese Super League.

The veteran Portuguese defender is set to be replaced by Jesus Vallejo, who will rejoin Los Blancos once his loan spell with Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt finishes at the end of the season.

Replacing a mainstay such as Pepe won't be easy for Vallejo, but that's the plan for the 20-year-old, according to Spanish publication AS (h/t Pete Jenson of MailOnline).

The reports also indicated Pepe may already have his next club in mind, should he move to China: "Vallejo will replace Pepe who is off to China on a free at the end of the season. The 34-year-old could even join former boss Manuel Pellegrini at Hebei Fortune although Luiz Felipe Scolari’s Guangzhou are also interested."

Former manager Pellegrini could work with Pepe in China next season. GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Working with ex-Los Merengues manager Manuel Pellegrini again would be a smart move for Pepe as he enters the winter years of his career. Even at 34, the Portuguese international remains an intelligent and combative defender.

His performances during last summer's UEFA Euro 2016 helped Portugal win the tournament. Those displays came after Pepe was solid as a rock during Real's run to an 11th UEFA Champions League win last season.

In fact, Pepe's partnership with Sergio Ramos remains Los Blancos' strongest pairing at the heart of defence. It's one reason why Real may want to think twice about letting Pepe end his association with the Spanish club in the summer.

Pepe still has a vital role to play with Real. Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Ramos, Raphael Varane and Nacho are all capable options at the back. But Pepe's presence, leadership and aggression remain key qualities, particularly in the biggest games.

Robinho Talks Rejecting Barcelona for Los Blancos Move

Brazilian forward Robinho has revealed how he turned down Barcelona to sign for Real back in 2005. In fact, the South American attacker has even indicated it wasn't a tough choice choosing Los Merengues over Barca.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Robinho detailed how he made his choice:

It may seem like a difficult choice, but it wasn’t. Real Madrid was the team that showed more interest in me. Both of them are great clubs that have fans all around the world, but when Madrid came in for me, I saw they had a large Brazilian group in their squad and the coaching staff was also from Brazil. When you put all this together, why would I move to Barcelona?

Robinho won a pair of La Liga titles during his time at the Bernabeu. However, he never matched the impact another Brazilian, Ronaldinho, made in Barcelona.

Robinho enjoyed his time with Real. AFP/Getty Images

Even so, Robinho defended his stint with Los Blancos, although he still has regrets about the way his time in the Spanish capital came to an end, per the interview: "I don’t regret leaving Real, but I do regret falling out with them when I moved on, as they were the club that opened doors for me and offered me the opportunity to conquer Europe. Perhaps the way I had to fight my way out erased the memories of some great things I did for the team; I helped them become champions and I think I played well."



Robinho did become a key attacking outlet in squads put together by Italian manager Fabio Capello. He dovetailed well with Netherlands striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

But it's also fair to say the player now plying his trade back in Brazil with Clube Atletico Mineiro never became the force he was expected to be.

When he did quit Los Merengues, Robinho moved to England's Premier League to join Manchester City, where he also flattered to deceive, showing only glimpses of his undoubted artistry and flair.

Robinho passed on the chance to work with Brazil international team-mate Ronaldinho at Barcelona. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

While he may think choosing Real was the right move, Robinho missed the chance to win the Champions League at Barca. He would have worked with Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto'o, Ludovic Giuly and Lionel Messi in the side that won Europe's premier club competition at the end of 2005/06.

Both Robinho and Real can rightfully look back and wonder what might have been.