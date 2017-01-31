National Signing Day 2017: Top Recruits' Star Ratings and Commitment Schedule

Photo Credit: Scout.com

Wednesday is national signing day, the most important date on the calendar during the college football offseason. It's a chance for top recruits to enjoy a moment in the national spotlight and an opportunity for coaching staffs around the country to see if their hard work over the past 12 months paid off.

Although most of the nation's top prospects have either committed to a school or signed their national letter of intent, there are still a couple high-profile targets up for grabs. In addition, national signing day always brings a couple surprising twists to shake up the final recruiting rankings.

With that in mind, let's check out where the year's best prospects are heading and make predictions for where the most coveted remaining undecideds will land. All recruiting information is courtesy of Scout.com, unless otherwise noted.

2017 Top 25 Recruits

Scout.com's Top 2017 Football Recruiting Prospects Rank Player Pos. Stars Status 1 Najee Harris RB 5 Alabama Commit 2 Foster Sarell OT 5 Stanford Commit 3 Cam Akers RB 5 Signed FSU NLI 4 Walker Little OT 5 Stanford Commit 5 Jaelan Phillips DE 5 Signed UCLA NLI 6 Davis Mills QB 5 Stanford Commit 7 Devon Hunter S 5 Virginia Tech Commit 8 Stephen Carr RB 5 USC Soft Verbal 9 Alex Leatherwood OT 5 Alabama Commit 10 Marvin Wilson DT 5 Undecided 11 Aubrey Solomon DT 5 Undecided 12 Chase Young DE 5 Ohio State Commit 13 Darnay Holmes CB 5 Signed UCLA NLI 14 Dylan Moses ILB 5 Alabama Commit 15 Jeffrey Okudah CB 5 Signed Ohio State NLI 16 Wyatt Davis OG 5 Ohio State Commit 17 Lamont Wade CB 5 Signed Penn State NLI 18 Stanford Samuels III CB 5 Signed Florida State NLI 19 Anthony Hines ILB 5 Texas A&M Commit 20 Joshua Kaindoh DE 5 Signed Florida State NLI 21 A.J. Epenesa DE 5 Iowa Commit 22 Donovan Peoples-Jones WR 5 Michigan Commit 23 Baron Browning OLB 5 Signed Ohio State NLI 24 Joseph Lewis WR 5 Undecided 25 DeAngelo Gibbs ATH 5 Signed Georgia NLI Scout.com

Predictions for Best Undecided Prospects

Marvin Wilson (No. 10 overall, No. 1 DT)

Wilson is an absolute monster on the interior. The Episcopal High School (Texas) standout already checks in at 6'4'' and 329 pounds with an advanced understanding of how to use that size and power to his advantage to win one-on-one battles at the point of attack.

He's the type of player who's going to step on the field at his first practice and immediately look the part. His technique still needs work to get him away from relying solely on his strength, but the raw tools are there for him to become one of the most impactful defenders in the nation.

Shea Dixon of 247Sports passed along the details for Wilson's Wednesday decision:

LSU has long seemed to hold the inside track on getting his commitment, but there's still plenty of competition with one day to go. Scout.com lists Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida among the programs still in the sweepstakes.

Will Scott of College Sports Madness reported Monday the Buckeyes were making a particularly strong push during the final few days:

Ultimately, Wilson is a crucial recruit for head coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers, who haven't landed any of the top 25 prospects so far. Expect them to put on the full-court press over the last 24 hours to make sure the talented defensive tackle doesn't slip through their grasp.

Prediction: LSU

Aubrey Solomon (No. 11 overall, No. 2 DT)

Solomon can't quite match the bulk of Wilson at 6'3'' and 304 pounds, but he makes up for it with remarkable athletic ability for a player of his size. His first-step explosion is going to catch a lot of offensive linemen off guard at the collegiate level.

The Lee County High School (Ga.) star will have a lot of versatility moving forward in terms of fitting into a 4-3 or 3-4 scheme should his football career continue to trend toward the NFL. For now, his focus will be on improving his play-to-play consistency—a key factor in order to reach his potential.

Evan Petzold of SB Nation's Maize n Brew relayed the tackle's commitment details:

It's hard to get a more exclusive group of interested schools than Solomon has at this stage. Scout.com points out Alabama and Clemson, who have played in back-to-back national title games, are both involved along with Michigan and his main home-state option, Georgia.

Chad Simmons of Scout noted Solomon actually came to a decision last week, but he's waiting until Wednesday to make the announcement.

"I feel like I have found out where I am going," Solomon said. "It came to me on Wednesday. I just prayed about it the night before and when I woke up, the answer came to me."

It's always difficult to predict where a prospect will land when several top programs are still involved late in the process. That said, the Wolverines are revamping basically their entire front seven heading into next season, and that path to quick playing time could tip the scales in their favor.

Prediction: Michigan

Joseph Lewis (No. 24 overall, No. 2 WR)

Lewis is the top offensive player without some type of commitment heading into national signing day. More importantly, he's one of the most well-rounded prospects in the entire 2017 group thanks to his size, speed, route-running skills and general playmaking ability.

Depending on where he lands, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him earn quick playing time in four-wide packages as a matchup problem in the slot. Then over time, as he adds a little more power to his frame, he'll become a top target on the outside.

Samuel McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald passed along where to catch Lewis making his decision, but an exact time wasn't yet available:

Even though USC and Nebraska appeared like the frontrunners as of late, Scout.com still mentions Oregon and Arizona State among his schools of interest. It's one of those situations where there could be a minor surprise on signing day.

Campus Insiders analyzed the battle for his commitment:

The wideout also posted a message on social media about the upcoming decision:

Those comments would seemingly point toward USC. The Trojans have a lot of depth at receiver, which means he'd need to win a job in the coming years rather than merely wait for one to become available. But he sounds ready for the challenge, and he's talented enough to rise up the ranks quickly.

Prediction: USC