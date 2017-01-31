    NFL DraftDownload App

    Corey Davis Injury: Updates on 2017 NFL Draft Prospect's Ankle and Recovery

    Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis sits on the bench during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Ohio, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
    Adam Wells
January 31, 2017

    Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis hopes to be a high pick in April's NFL draft, but his status is clouded due to an ankle injury.   

    Continue for updates. 

    Davis May Miss Combine

    Tuesday, Jan. 31

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Davis hurt his ankle while training. Rapoport noted his NFL Network colleague Mike Garafolo reported the Western Michigan star's status for the NFL Scouting Combine is "in doubt."

    Davis set the FBS record for most receiving yards in a career during his senior season with the Broncos. He finished his college tenure with 5,278 yards on 331 receptions and 52 touchdowns, leading Western Michigan to an undefeated regular season and appearance in the Cotton Bowl in 2016. 

    In addition to his stellar numbers, Davis was a highly touted draft prospect. He ranked 14th overall on B/R NFL draft expert Matt Miller's most recent big board and is the No. 2 wide receiver behind Clemson's Mike Williams. 

    Miller's latest mock draft, posted on Jan. 27, has Davis going to the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 14 pick. 

    The severity of Davis' injury will be on the minds of all 32 NFL teams heading into the combine starting on February 23.

    Davis has built up an extensive resume in college and has tremendous size at 6'2" and 205 pounds, per Western Michigan's athletic website. His medical reports over the next three months will determine how high his ceiling goes before draft weekend starts on April 27.

