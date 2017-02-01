    Michigan Wolverines FootballDownload App

    Michigan Football Recruiting 2017: Top Remaining Recruits, Class Predictions

    Donovan Peoples-Jones (center) has the tools to become a star for the Wolverines.
    Donovan Peoples-Jones (center) has the tools to become a star for the Wolverines.Tony Ding/Associated Press
    Steve Silverman
February 1, 2017

    Year three of the Jim Harbaugh experience is turning out to be another successful one on the recruiting front.

    The Wolverines have brought in anywhere between the fourth- and sixth-ranked recruiting class, per 247Sports and MLive.com, respectively, and that means Harbaugh's team should remain in a pitch battle with Ohio State for Big Ten leadership during the 2017 cycle.

    This is Harbaugh's second top-10 recruiting class in succession, and the Wolverines are clearly becoming one of the top recruiting teams in the nation. They have not yet claimed an edge on Ohio State either on the field or in the recruiting department, but the differences between the two teams appear to be razor-thin.

    The Wolverines are hoping to get a big lift on Wednesday from the likes of defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon from Georgia, wideout Nico Collins of Alabama and offensive lineman Mekhi Becton from Virginia, according to Angelique S. Chengelis of the Detroit News.

    Jim Harbaugh is on his way to becoming a star recruiter at Michigan
    Jim Harbaugh is on his way to becoming a star recruiter at Michigan
Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

    Solomon would give the Wolverines an impact player at a position of need, while Collins would represent a huge psychological victory in addition to bringing in a talented receiver. Bringing in a top player from Alabama—known as Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's territory—and would further solidify Michigan's status as an elite football program.

    The Wolverines have already brought in a slew of great players who should be able to be headliners or key players throughout their careers.

    Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has all the tools to become a star. The Detroit native is a 6'2 ½", 190-pound powerhouse who can win the strength battle against nearly all defenders. Peoples-Jones has fine speed and can make the difficult catch on deep balls, according to ESPN.com's Insider Report.

    The Wolverines beat out USC, Florida State and Florida to land Peoples-Jones.

    Michigan also has a commitment from quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, who has a chance to become a star. The 6'4 ½", 195-pounder from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, has a huge frame and will only get stronger throughout his college career. It would not be a surprise if he redshirts during his freshman year.

    He has excellent presence in the pocket, sees the field well and sets up quickly. He does not waste time in the pocket and prepares to make plays quickly. He also has the poise to handle pressure situations.

    Michigan also has commitments from cornerback Ambry Thomas, linebacker Jordan Anthony, center Cesar Ruiz and defensive lineman James Hudson.

          

    Prediction

    Look for Michigan to bring in Solomon and Becton, but it will be a long shot to get a commitment from Collins.

    The Wolverines should end up with the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation.

     

    Recruiting info courtesy of Scout.com unless otherwise noted.  

