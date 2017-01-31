Barcelona Transfer News: David Beckham Admits Deal, Latest Paulo Dybala Rumours

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

David Beckham has spoken about the collapse of his transfer from Manchester United to Barcelona in 2003, opting to join Real Madrid instead to become a Galactico.

The English icon told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs the deal between the Red Devils and the Blaugrana was done without his knowledge, and he declared the only club he would have left Old Trafford for was Los Blancos (h/t Lewis Winter of the Daily Star):

I was hurt and angry at the time at how the situation had gone because throughout the season I was left out of certain games but never thought it would lead to me leaving. But I had heard rumours I might be sold. I was holiday in the States with Victoria and one of my friends called and told me it was on Sky Sports that United had agreed terms with Barcelona. I said 'that wasn't right, I don't know anything about it'.

Beckham explained then-United manager Sir Alex Ferguson initially refused to discuss the deal with him but eventually admitted Barca wanted the midfielder and had agreed a fee, per Desert Island Discs. Beckham then instructed his agent he wanted to move to the Spanish capital, and a meeting was quickly set up with Real president Florentino Perez.

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

In other news, Paulo Dybala has decided to move to Spain in the summer, and he is happy to play for either Barca or Real when he exits Juventus.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena COPE, the burgeoning Argentinian superstar "is growing bored of Italian football" and desires to play for one of the El Clasico teams (h/t Joe Short of the Express).



Short wrote:

Real could make an offer for him in the summer when the club's transfer ban is lifted. The futures of Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez are unclear and manager Zinedine Zidane may decide to move for Argentine Dybala. As for Barca, they have been working hard on securing new deals for their star trio Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez. Dybala's arrival would likely only come about if Barca offloaded one of their star men.

Here is the hitman in action:

Juve would be reluctant sellers, and they have the player tied down to a deal until 2020, per Short.

The 23-year-old is one of the hottest talents on the planet, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists in La Liga and Europe last term, according to WhoScored.com.

Gianluca Di Marzio's David Amoyal said he believes the attacker will not depart Turin in the next 12 months, despite speculation and reporting surrounding his future:

Dybala has a similar skill set to prolific countryman Sergio Aguero, and if he becomes available, the top clubs in the Premier League will certainly bid for him.

Barca's current lineup would not allow the player to be an automatic choice, but with Karim Benzema ageing, Real could look to the future and grab a prospective global talent.

Dybala could become the best striker in the world in the seasons ahead. A phenomenal fee would be expected to release the player from his Juventus commitments, but he could turn out to be a bargain if his goal statistics significantly inflate with experience and better service.