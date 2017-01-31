    NBA RumorsDownload App

    Kirk Hinrich: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation Surrounding Free-Agent PG

    ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 26: Kirk Hinrich #12 of the Atlanta Hawks drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2016 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2017

    With the Cleveland Cavaliers potentially in search of depth at point guard, veteran Kirk Hinrich is set to work out for the team.

    Continue for updates.

    Hinrich Among Multiple Players to Work Out for Cavs

    Tuesday, Jan. 31

    According to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, Hinrich, Mario Chalmers and Lance Stephenson are among those expected to audition for the Cavs on Wednesday.

    LeBron James has been vocal about Cleveland's need to add to its championship core, especially following a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans last week.

    Per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, James is in favor of more depth, as well as an additional playmaker: "It's like when you don't have bodies. It's tough. The f--king grind of the regular season. We're a top-heavy team. We have a top-heavy team. We top-heavy as s--t. It's me, [Kyrie Irving], [Kevin Love]. It's top-heavy. ... We need a f--king playmaker. I'm not saying you can just go find one, like you can go outside and see trees. I didn't say that."

    Hinrich averaged six or more assists per game in each of his first five NBA seasons, but if he signs with the Cavaliers, he will be playing in his 14th NBA season at the age of 36.

    He split time between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks last season, averaging just 3.0 points, 1.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds per contest in 46 games.

    The former first-round pick out of Kansas hasn't put up more than 10 points per game in a season since 2010-11, and he no longer seems to fit the profile of what LeBron is hoping for.

    Hinrich is a highly experienced and respected player who could potentially help the locker room dynamic, but his on-court contributions would likely be negligible.

    Should Cleveland opt to sign Hinrich, he figures to sit third on the depth chart at point guard behind Irving and Kay Felder.

