Mario Chalmers: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation Surrounding Free-Agent PG

Free-agent point guard Mario Chalmers is reportedly generating interest as he attempts to make his NBA return following a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Cavs Putting Chalmers Through Tryout

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reported Tuesday the Cleveland Cavaliers are prepared to work out Chalmers, along with fellow veterans Kirk Hinrich and Lance Stephenson, in their continued effort to land another playmaker before the playoffs.

Chalmers most recently played for the Memphis Grizzlies before suffering the Achilles injury in a game on March 9. He was averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 assists in 55 appearances for the team while operating mostly as a reserve.

The 30-year-old Kansas product spent the first seven-plus years of his career with the Miami Heat. He played four of those seasons alongside potential Cavs teammate LeBron James en route to a pair of NBA championships before the latter returned to Cleveland.

In all, the Most Outstanding Player of the 2008 NCAA Final Four has averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds across 580 regular-season contests in the NBA. He also possesses 99 games of postseason experience at the pro level.

Chalmers told Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press back in November he was seeking an opportunity with a title contender, even in a backup role, as he neared full strength.

"Right now, I can pretty much do everything," Chalmers said. "I've been on the court the last two, three months just working on getting back. I'm back to sprinting, running and jumping."

Being linked to Cleveland comes as no surprise. The team's front office, led by general manager David Griffin, is casting a wide net ahead of the NBA's Feb. 23 trade deadline amid constant calls by James to land another playmaker to bolster the playoff rotation.

The four-time league MVP and Chalmers didn't always see eye-to-eye during their time together in Miami, though. They frequently engaged in animated conversations, and the point guard referred to him as "that guy" when the Heat had their first media day following James' exit.

Exactly how much that could impact the Cavaliers' decision is unclear. But it's starting to reach a point where Cleveland cannot be too picky in its search because it doesn't want to enter the postseason with DeAndre Liggins and Kay Felder as the only PG options behind Kyrie Irving.

Regardless of the Cavs' decision, Chalmers should land somewhere as a reserve during the stretch run of the regular season thanks to his track record. He'll likely sign a one-year deal with the hopes of proving himself and then re-entering the open market over the summer in search of a more lucrative deal.