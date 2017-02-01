AFCON 2017: Date, Time, Live Stream for Cameroon vs. Ghana Semi-Final

ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

Cameroon and Ghana will contest the second semi-final at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday. The former have made steady progress to the last four, while the Black Stars have played some quality football at the tournament.

Led by West Ham United forward Andre Ayew and Chelsea loanee Christian Atsu, Ghana have displayed plenty of guile and inspiration in forward areas. By contrast, Cameroon's progress has owed everything to a rock-solid defence that has been breached just twice in four previous matches at the tournament.

Before a preview, here are the schedule details for this semi-final:

Date: Thursday, February 2

Time: 7 p.m. (GMT), 2 p.m. (ET).

TV: Eurosport 2.

Live Stream: Eurosport Player.

Preview

The Indomitable Lions haven't conceded in each of their last two matches, including the quarter-final against Senegal. Cameroon won 5-4 on penalties after a resolute display at the back.

Playmaker Atsu has been Ghana's inspiration at this year's tournament. JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

However, keeping Ghana at bay will be far from easy. Aside from Ayew's creativity and perceptive movement, Atsu's artful passing has been exposing teams between the lines.

Yet Ayew and Atsu are far from the only threats Cameroon should be concerned about.

Midfielders Afriyie Acquah of Torino and Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey ensure Ghana stay strong in the engine room. Such power is the ideal complement to the pace of Jordan Ayew and Asamoah Gyan.

Given Ghana's depth and versatility in the final third, this is one match where attack may be the best form of defence for Cameroon. Manager Hugo Broos would be wise to turn loose Besiktas striker Vincent Aboubakar.

The 25-year-old boasts the pace and power—along with keen instincts in the box—to put Ghana on the back foot and give Cameroon's tough rearguard a lead to defend.

The Indomitable Lions have so far mastered winning ugly, but they will have to show more inspiration as an attacking force to survive an onslaught from in-form Ghana. Expect the latter to conjure enough chances to eventually wear down a stingy defence and score the goals to reach the final.