B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions for February 4-5

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Chelsea hold a nine-point lead over Arsenal in the Premier League table and a victory on Saturday would leave the title trophy well and truly out of Arsene Wenger's reach for another season.

A 3-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium in September proved to be the kick up the backside Antonio Conte's men needed this season. Since that trouncing they have lost just one league game.

Diego Costa and Alexis Sanchez both have 15 goals this season—and the Arsenal man has three more assists than the Chelsea forward.

Yet still it is easier to imagine Costa making the difference in this fixture. He has scored from 23 per cent of his 65 shots on goal, per the Premier League—that's the best conversion rate of any of the division's top frontmen.

Prediction: 2-0

First Goalscorer: Diego Costa