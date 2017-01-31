EPL Results Week 23: Tuesday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Diego Costa wasted a chance to become the outright top scorer in the Premier League when he saw a penalty saved by Simon Mignolet during leaders Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

Chelsea striker Costa couldn't find the net, but the Blues still extended their lead at the top of the table, thanks to Arsenal's defeat at home to Watford. The Gunners couldn't recover from a 2-0 deficit as leading scorer Alexis Sanchez, who stays tied with Costa on 15 league goals, failed to find the net.

Usually prolific Tottenham striker Harry Kane had the same problem as Spurs were held goalless in a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Sunderland. Tottenham drew a blank but still moved above local rivals Arsenal into second on goal difference.

Here are the results from Tuesday's matches:

EPL Week 23 Results: Tuesday Scores Home Score Away Arsenal 1-2 Watford Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace Burnley 1-0 Leicester City Middlesbrough 1-1 West Bromwich Albion Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur Swansea City 2-1 Southampton Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea PremierLeague.com

Here's what the top scorers rankings look like after Tuesday:

EPL Top Scorers: Week 23 Position Player Club Goals 1 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 15 2 Diego Costa Chelsea 15 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United 14 4 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 13 5 Jermain Defoe Sunderland 12 6 Romelu Lukaku Everton 12 7 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur 11 8 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 11 9 Eden Hazard Chelsea 9 10 Sadio Mane Liverpool 9 WhoScored.com

Here's what tonight's results mean for the updated table:

EPL Updated Table: Week 23 Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Chelsea 23 18 2 3 32 56 2 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 8 2 29 47 3 Arsenal 23 14 5 4 26 47 4 Liverpool 23 13 7 3 24 46 5 Manchester City 22 13 4 5 15 43 6 Manchester United 22 11 8 3 12 41 7 Everton 22 10 6 6 10 36 8 West Bromwich Albion 23 9 6 8 2 33 9 Burnley 23 9 2 12 -8 29 10 Stoke City 22 7 7 8 -6 28 11 West Ham United 22 8 4 10 -7 28 12 Southampton 23 7 6 10 -5 27 13 Watford 23 7 6 10 -12 27 14 Bournemouth 23 7 5 11 -9 26 15 Middlesbrough 23 4 9 10 -7 21 16 Leicester City 23 5 6 12 -14 21 17 Swansea City 23 6 3 14 -24 21 18 Crystal Palace 23 5 4 14 -9 19 19 Sunderland 23 4 4 15 -22 16 20 Hull City 22 4 4 14 -27 16 PremierLeague.com

Recap

Costa had the chance to wrap up three points for Chelsea when he tangled with Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip. The latter's challenge looked clumsy, although ESPN FC's Miguel Delaney didn't think much of Costa's elaborate fall:

Those who felt Costa had bought the penalty would have deemed justice done when Mignolet dived low to turn the spot-kick around the post. The Belgian stopper had struggled earlier in the match, but history gave a clue about what might happen when he faced Costa's penalty, per Sky Sports Statto:

Mignolet celebrated, but he was at fault for the Chelsea goal when David Luiz caught him out with a quickly taken free-kick in the first half. Liverpool were on top before the goal and battled back valiantly in the second half.

The Reds' energy and dynamism eventually translated into an equaliser. It came from the head of underrated midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Former PSV Eindhoven man Wijnaldum got his head to a deflected ball to draw Liverpool level. It was the standout moment of an exceptional performance from the increasingly influential 26-year-old.

Chelsea should have been punished for letting two points slip, but Arsenal were already crashing to a costly defeat at home to Watford. To add insult to injury, ex-Spurs defender Younes Kaboul opened the scoring for the Hornets after hammering a shot from distance.

The Frenchman has made scoring against the Gunners a niche, per Sky Sports Statto:

By contrast, Watford striker Troy Deeney had traditionally been harmless against Arsenal, at least until he doubled the away side's lead on 13 minutes. His tap-in from close range marked a career first for Deeney:

The crowd at the Emirates Stadium was suitably stunned by Watford's early and shock onslaught. Gunners fans hadn't been used to seeing their side leak goals early, as numbers from OptaJoe showed:

Arsenal were abject during the opening 45 minutes, and a static showing from target man Olivier Giroud was a big reason why. The French striker's lack of pace made Arsenal predictable in their approach.

It was no surprise to see the Gunners hook Giroud for the speedy Theo Walcott at the break. His introduction immediately led to a quicker, more incisive performance from the hosts to start the second half.

The change in style yielded a goal on 11 minutes when Nigerian attacker Alex Iwobi capped a swift move by cashing in on a smart pull-back from Sanchez.

The Chilean couldn't get on the scoresheet, but he did continue his penchant for key creative contributions, per Squawka Football:

Yet Arsenal needed goals from Sanchez rather than just clever passing. The Gunners pushed and pushed for the equaliser but couldn't get it as the Hornets broke a barren run of 29 years at Arsenal:

Afterward, Deeney dedicated the win to the memory of late, great former Watford manager Graham Taylor, per BBC Match of the Day:

Arsenal's title bid is all but over unless the Gunners can beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. However, it won't happen until manager Arsene Wenger commits to featuring more pace in attack.

The Gunners are an altogether more threatening side when Sanchez operates through the middle and is bracketed by pace out wide. When Giroud leads the line, his performances may generally be strong, but games become more of a struggle, especially since Sanchez is often too quiet on the left.

Like their north London neighbours and enemies, Spurs couldn't find the right formula in attack. Kane was often too isolated against a Sunderland back five happy to sit deep and restrict space in between the lines.

Normally, Spurs can count on inspiration from midfield to compensate for a quiet day from their main goal-getter. However, Sunderland kept the fight in the middle of an intense one, thanks largely to a combative performance by Didier Ndong.

Sunderland were also buoyed by an outstanding turn from centre-back Lamine Kone. He won everything in the air and picked snuffed-out late runners.

Ndong kept Tottenham's attacking stars frustrated. LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

The unlikely point is a major fillip for Sunderland's survival hopes, but Tottenham will count the cost for their title bid despite moving above Arsenal into second.

There was better news for Sunderland's fellow strugglers Crystal Palace and Swansea City, though. The latter climbed out of the bottom three after beating Southampton at home, while Palace left Bournemouth having earned an excellent win.

Things at both ends of the table have taken a few turns, but it's the twists at the top that look the most decisive. Arsenal's title hopes appear all but dashed, while Chelsea remain firm favourites even after a draw.