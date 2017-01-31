EPL Results Week 23: Tuesday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table
Diego Costa wasted a chance to become the outright top scorer in the Premier League when he saw a penalty saved by Simon Mignolet during leaders Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.
Chelsea striker Costa couldn't find the net, but the Blues still extended their lead at the top of the table, thanks to Arsenal's defeat at home to Watford. The Gunners couldn't recover from a 2-0 deficit as leading scorer Alexis Sanchez, who stays tied with Costa on 15 league goals, failed to find the net.
Usually prolific Tottenham striker Harry Kane had the same problem as Spurs were held goalless in a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Sunderland. Tottenham drew a blank but still moved above local rivals Arsenal into second on goal difference.
Here are the results from Tuesday's matches:
|EPL Week 23 Results: Tuesday Scores
|Home
|Score
|Away
|Arsenal
|1-2
|Watford
|Bournemouth
|0-2
|Crystal Palace
|Burnley
|1-0
|Leicester City
|Middlesbrough
|1-1
|West Bromwich Albion
|Sunderland
|0-0
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Swansea City
|2-1
|Southampton
|Liverpool
|1-1
|Chelsea
Here's what the top scorers rankings look like after Tuesday:
|EPL Top Scorers: Week 23
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|1
|Alexis Sanchez
|Arsenal
|15
|2
|Diego Costa
|Chelsea
|15
|3
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|Manchester United
|14
|4
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|5
|Jermain Defoe
|Sunderland
|12
|6
|Romelu Lukaku
|Everton
|12
|7
|Dele Alli
|Tottenham Hotspur
|11
|8
|Sergio Aguero
|Manchester City
|11
|9
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea
|9
|10
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|9
Here's what tonight's results mean for the updated table:
|EPL Updated Table: Week 23
|Position
|Club
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Chelsea
|23
|18
|2
|3
|32
|56
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|23
|13
|8
|2
|29
|47
|3
|Arsenal
|23
|14
|5
|4
|26
|47
|4
|Liverpool
|23
|13
|7
|3
|24
|46
|5
|Manchester City
|22
|13
|4
|5
|15
|43
|6
|Manchester United
|22
|11
|8
|3
|12
|41
|7
|Everton
|22
|10
|6
|6
|10
|36
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|23
|9
|6
|8
|2
|33
|9
|Burnley
|23
|9
|2
|12
|-8
|29
|10
|Stoke City
|22
|7
|7
|8
|-6
|28
|11
|West Ham United
|22
|8
|4
|10
|-7
|28
|12
|Southampton
|23
|7
|6
|10
|-5
|27
|13
|Watford
|23
|7
|6
|10
|-12
|27
|14
|Bournemouth
|23
|7
|5
|11
|-9
|26
|15
|Middlesbrough
|23
|4
|9
|10
|-7
|21
|16
|Leicester City
|23
|5
|6
|12
|-14
|21
|17
|Swansea City
|23
|6
|3
|14
|-24
|21
|18
|Crystal Palace
|23
|5
|4
|14
|-9
|19
|19
|Sunderland
|23
|4
|4
|15
|-22
|16
|20
|Hull City
|22
|4
|4
|14
|-27
|16
Recap
Costa had the chance to wrap up three points for Chelsea when he tangled with Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip. The latter's challenge looked clumsy, although ESPN FC's Miguel Delaney didn't think much of Costa's elaborate fall:
Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney
That's a dive for me.1/31/2017, 9:33:10 PM
Those who felt Costa had bought the penalty would have deemed justice done when Mignolet dived low to turn the spot-kick around the post. The Belgian stopper had struggled earlier in the match, but history gave a clue about what might happen when he faced Costa's penalty, per Sky Sports Statto:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
Diego Costa failed with only 2nd penalty of his Chelsea career. Simon Mignolet has saved 6 of 14 PL penalties he's faced at Liverpool #PL1/31/2017, 9:53:07 PM
Mignolet celebrated, but he was at fault for the Chelsea goal when David Luiz caught him out with a quickly taken free-kick in the first half. Liverpool were on top before the goal and battled back valiantly in the second half.
The Reds' energy and dynamism eventually translated into an equaliser. It came from the head of underrated midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.
Former PSV Eindhoven man Wijnaldum got his head to a deflected ball to draw Liverpool level. It was the standout moment of an exceptional performance from the increasingly influential 26-year-old.
Chelsea should have been punished for letting two points slip, but Arsenal were already crashing to a costly defeat at home to Watford. To add insult to injury, ex-Spurs defender Younes Kaboul opened the scoring for the Hornets after hammering a shot from distance.
The Frenchman has made scoring against the Gunners a niche, per Sky Sports Statto:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
Younes Kaboul has scored more goals in his PL career against Arsenal than any other club (now 3 in 15 apps) #PL #AFCvWFC https://t.co/iRhKdfNvf01/31/2017, 8:04:23 PM
By contrast, Watford striker Troy Deeney had traditionally been harmless against Arsenal, at least until he doubled the away side's lead on 13 minutes. His tap-in from close range marked a career first for Deeney:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
Troy Deeney scores his 1st goal v Arsenal (in 5 career apps). Watford have not won in the league at Arsenal since 1988 #PL #AFCvWFC https://t.co/ADvYkFUkTt1/31/2017, 8:08:11 PM
The crowd at the Emirates Stadium was suitably stunned by Watford's early and shock onslaught. Gunners fans hadn't been used to seeing their side leak goals early, as numbers from OptaJoe showed:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
0 - Arsenal hadn't conceded any goals in the opening 15 minutes of their Premier League games this season before Watford's visit. Stunned.1/31/2017, 8:02:23 PM
Arsenal were abject during the opening 45 minutes, and a static showing from target man Olivier Giroud was a big reason why. The French striker's lack of pace made Arsenal predictable in their approach.
It was no surprise to see the Gunners hook Giroud for the speedy Theo Walcott at the break. His introduction immediately led to a quicker, more incisive performance from the hosts to start the second half.
The change in style yielded a goal on 11 minutes when Nigerian attacker Alex Iwobi capped a swift move by cashing in on a smart pull-back from Sanchez.
The Chilean couldn't get on the scoresheet, but he did continue his penchant for key creative contributions, per Squawka Football:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Alexis Sanchez has more Premier League assists (20) since joining Arsenal than any other forward in that time. Does it all. https://t.co/35qnEtLs741/31/2017, 9:03:50 PM
Yet Arsenal needed goals from Sanchez rather than just clever passing. The Gunners pushed and pushed for the equaliser but couldn't get it as the Hornets broke a barren run of 29 years at Arsenal:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
Watford’s 1st league win over Arsenal for 29 years since 1-0 at Highbury in Apr 1988. Arsenal’s 1st home PL defeat since v Liverpool, Aug 14 https://t.co/sq0dday7qT1/31/2017, 9:40:53 PM
Afterward, Deeney dedicated the win to the memory of late, great former Watford manager Graham Taylor, per BBC Match of the Day:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Watford skipper Troy Deeney: "It's Graham Taylor's funeral tomorrow so I think all the players & fans would like to dedicate that to him." https://t.co/C35di1ByMM1/31/2017, 9:53:20 PM
Arsenal's title bid is all but over unless the Gunners can beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. However, it won't happen until manager Arsene Wenger commits to featuring more pace in attack.
The Gunners are an altogether more threatening side when Sanchez operates through the middle and is bracketed by pace out wide. When Giroud leads the line, his performances may generally be strong, but games become more of a struggle, especially since Sanchez is often too quiet on the left.
Like their north London neighbours and enemies, Spurs couldn't find the right formula in attack. Kane was often too isolated against a Sunderland back five happy to sit deep and restrict space in between the lines.
Normally, Spurs can count on inspiration from midfield to compensate for a quiet day from their main goal-getter. However, Sunderland kept the fight in the middle of an intense one, thanks largely to a combative performance by Didier Ndong.
Sunderland were also buoyed by an outstanding turn from centre-back Lamine Kone. He won everything in the air and picked snuffed-out late runners.
The unlikely point is a major fillip for Sunderland's survival hopes, but Tottenham will count the cost for their title bid despite moving above Arsenal into second.
There was better news for Sunderland's fellow strugglers Crystal Palace and Swansea City, though. The latter climbed out of the bottom three after beating Southampton at home, while Palace left Bournemouth having earned an excellent win.
Things at both ends of the table have taken a few turns, but it's the twists at the top that look the most decisive. Arsenal's title hopes appear all but dashed, while Chelsea remain firm favourites even after a draw.
