Sports Figures We Were Definitely Wrong About

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Some famous sports figures seemingly exist to prove doubters and haters wrong.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may be the ultimate example. Every team in the NFL passed on Brady multiple times during the 2000 draft, and Brady responded to that by becoming arguably the greatest QB in the history of the league. Brady has already cemented himself as an all-time great regardless of what happens during Super Bowl LI.

Former Philadelphia 76ers general manager Sam Hinkie has gone from being a vilified figure to a man owed apologies from fans who have learned to "trust the process." Daniel Murphy left no doubt he is capable of winning a Major League Baseball MVP award. Houston Texans Jadeveon Clowney showed during the 2016 season he is no bust.

Each of these sports figures serves as reminders we sometimes jump to conclusions about athletes and executives far too quickly. Who else will prove us wrong between now and the end of the decade?