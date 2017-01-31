    NBADownload App

    DeMarcus Cousins: 4th Player to Post 45 Points, 15 Rebounds in a Game in 2016-17

    PHILADELPHIA,PA - JANUARY 30 : DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on January 30, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Fact: DeMarcus Cousins had 46 points and 15 rebounds in the Sacramento Kings' 122-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, joining James Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Davis as the only players to have 45 or more points and 15 or more rebounds in a game this season. 

    Source: B/R Insights

