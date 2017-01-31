DeMarcus Cousins: 4th Player to Post 45 Points, 15 Rebounds in a Game in 2016-17
January 31, 2017
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images
Fact: DeMarcus Cousins had 46 points and 15 rebounds in the Sacramento Kings' 122-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, joining James Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Davis as the only players to have 45 or more points and 15 or more rebounds in a game this season.
Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.
Source: B/R Insights
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!