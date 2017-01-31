WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Losers Who Will Shine at WrestleMania
With the chaotic nature of its 30-man main event bout, WWE Royal Rumble is traditionally a show where there are more losers than at any other show of the year.
Twenty-nine guys will inevitably come up short at the Rumble each and every year, but as the Road to WrestleMania 33 began over the weekend, fans can expect plenty of those men to hit back strongly over the coming months.
WrestleMania will be the crescendo of those returns to form, with many guys delivering their very best just in time for the biggest show of the year.
Here are the losers from last Sunday's show, who, when WrestleMania comes around in a couple of months, will truly take the opportunity handed to them at Mania and shine brightly.
Bayley
Even though she's quickly ascended her way into the WWE Raw Women's Championship picture, it's still probably fair to say that Bayley is truly yet to hit the heights she did in NXT.
Luckily, a significant feud with Charlotte for the title should see her establish herself as a top competitor on the main roster, and it should all culminate with victory at WrestleMania 33.
Bayley is such a fan favorite that obvious parallels can be drawn between herself and Daniel Bryan's battle to reach the top of the mountain at WrestleMania a few years ago.
Having Bayley follow a similar path, with obstacles being thrown in her way and disappointing setbacks along the way, should be an obvious booking decision for WWE.
Bayley will get her big moment at WrestleMania. Given how great she is in the ring, she'll truly shine when it matters.
Enzo and Cass
Since exploding onto the main roster a year or so ago, it's incredible to think that Enzo and Cass have yet to win the tag titles on Raw.
They're so over, probably the most over tag team the company has had in quite some time, that them shuffling around in the midcard with the likes of Jinder Mahal and Rusev has made little sense.
What made even less sense was Amore himself entering the Rumble late on before being dismantled at the hands of Brock Lesnar on Sunday night.
However, with new tag champions on Raw in the shape of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, there is an opportunity for Enzo and Cass to reach the top of the mountain and play their part in a proper feud for the titles.
That should start as soon as possible, with Enzo and Cass getting the victory at WrestleMania. That show is all about top talent getting big, unforgettable moments. Enzo and Cass winning the belts for the first time would certainly count as a memorable moment befitting of WrestleMania's stage.
AJ Styles
AJ Styles may have relinquished the WWE Championship to John Cena on Sunday night, but he can certainly hold his head high after playing a pivotal role in an early contender for the match of the year.
Styles' WrestleMania feud is, at the time of writing, unclear. However, no matter who he is competing against at the biggest pay-per-view of the year, WWE fans can expect him to steal the show once again.
Whether it's been for a title or not, most of Styles' big matches during his first year with the company have seen both he and his opponents look incredibly strong.
Don't expect the pressure of the WrestleMania spotlight to change that this year, either. Whether it's a regular competitor or a part-time wrestler, The Phenomenal One will live up to the billing good and proper at WrestleMania later this year.
Brock Lesnar
To say Brock Lesnar was below par on Sunday night would be somewhat of an understatement.
Sure, he made a big impact when he entered the Royal Rumble match in the initial stages but, one spear and one toss over the top rope later, Lesnar had been humiliated by Goldberg on the big stage once again.
Monday's edition of Raw saw Lesnar and Paul Heyman throw the challenge down to Goldberg for one last match, a bout that has been anticipated to be confirmed for some time.
And with Lesnar set to be the guy who sticks around beyond WrestleMania as opposed to Goldberg, he will need to look strong to set up another reign of terror, maybe even culminating in a run with the WWE Universal Championship.
It's been a lean period for Lesnar, potentially the worst since he returned to the company. WrestleMania will see all that change once again, though.
