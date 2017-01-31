WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Losers Who Will Shine at WrestleMania

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

With the chaotic nature of its 30-man main event bout, WWE Royal Rumble is traditionally a show where there are more losers than at any other show of the year.

Twenty-nine guys will inevitably come up short at the Rumble each and every year, but as the Road to WrestleMania 33 began over the weekend, fans can expect plenty of those men to hit back strongly over the coming months.

WrestleMania will be the crescendo of those returns to form, with many guys delivering their very best just in time for the biggest show of the year.

Here are the losers from last Sunday's show, who, when WrestleMania comes around in a couple of months, will truly take the opportunity handed to them at Mania and shine brightly.