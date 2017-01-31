Alain Vigneault, Rangers Agree on New Contract: Latest Details and Reaction

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Rangers confirmed Tuesday that they reached an agreement with head coach Alain Vigneault on a contract extension to keep him with the organization.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post first reported the news Monday night and noted the coach will receive a two-year deal with a "bump" in his $2 million salary.

Word of the extension comes just as the Rangers get ready to resume play following the All-Star break. They currently hold one of the two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference with a 31-17-1 record through 49 games, putting them eight points clear of the playoff cut line.

Vigneault is in his fourth season with the franchise, which hired him in 2013 after the firing of John Tortorella.

He's compiled a 295-175-97 record while qualifying for the postseason in each of the first three years. The team reached the Stanley Cup Final in his first campaign behind the bench before falling to the Los Angeles Kings in five games.

The 55-year-old former NHL defenseman previously coached the Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks. He won the Jack Adams Award as the league's top coach in his first season (2006-07) with the Canucks and guided the team to a Stanley Cup appearance in 2011, losing to the Boston Bruins.

His .596 points percentage across the three stops ranks him 32nd in league history and eighth among active coaches with at least 500 games behind the bench, per Hockey Reference.

Past success aside, Vin A. Cherwoo of the Associated Press noted Vigneault's focus during the remaining portion of the regular season is getting everybody on the same page.

"We're a team that definitely added some youth and added some speed," Vigneault said. "We've got some talent on this team, and we're trying to put it together. We're trying to improve on a daily basis, and that's what we're going to continue to try and do."

The Rangers return to action Tuesday night for a clash with the Metropolitan Division rival Columbus Blue Jackets, who are currently five points ahead in the standings.