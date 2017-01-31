WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from January 30

1 of 6

A shocking debut capped off the first Raw on the Road to WrestleMania 33 on Monday night and altered the path of one of the brand's premier Superstars.

Samoa Joe made his long-awaited main roster debut, attacking Seth Rollins at the behest of Triple H. It was a memorable moment the likes of which intensified the program involving The Architect and The King of Kings while simultaneously introducing fans of WWE's A-show to one of the biggest badasses in professional wresting.

Speaking of dominant forces and bad men, Roman Reigns made it clear to Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman and anyone else interested in crossing him that his days of tolerating chicanery and other forms of nonsense are over, as seen in his beatdown of those two aforementioned villains.

Cruiserweight Tony Nese is finally stringing together some wins, while former tag champions The New Day cannot buy meaningful television time at this point.

Then there is poor Rusev, a multitalented performer whose significance to Raw appears to be waning.

These are the men who earned "winner" and "loser" status Monday night.

Why?

Take a look for yourself.