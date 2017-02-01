NBA B/R Kicks of the Week: Best on Court for NBA Week 15
Nothing feels better than a familiar place. It's probably why you can't wait to dig into Bleacher Report's on-court Kicks of the Week segment.
This week's edition features another dynamic rendition of the Adidas Crazy Explosive, two spectacular Air Jordan retros and a forgotten NBA classic, once worn by a legendary Orlando Magic guard.
Find out which athletes soared over their peers when it came to footwear decisions. It's time now for Bleacher Report's top kicks of the week.
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14 'Hardwood Classic'
Who: Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James
Sneaker Worn: Nike LeBron 14 "Hardwood Classic"
At this point, we should etch a permanent spot on this list for LeBron James. His Nike LeBron 14 has been the recipient of splashy color patterns.
Clashing with the Oklahoma City Thunder in front of a roaring home crowd, King James wore a "Hardwood Classic" design, which paid tribute to the Cavaliers' retro uniforms.
Personally, it seems like a "What if LeBron joined the New York Knicks" version, but that's not the case. In any event, these LeBron 14s were a glossy way to stand out against a dynamic Western Conference foe.
Zach LaVine: Nike Air Penny 4
Who: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine
Sneaker Worn: Nike Air Penny 4
Zach LaVine's continued excursion into the Nike vault has brought us another list-worthy moment. Against the Orlando Magic on January 30, LaVine closed out the month by wearing the Nike Air Penny 4.
Before you start thinking this is an NBA rarity, please note Nike and other retailers have these kicks available for purchase. Still, it's about setting trends, and LaVine has been working toward that.
The Nike Air Penny 4 remains a classic, whether it sells out or collects dust on shelves. LaVine displayed the kicks, equipped with a fastening strap near the ankle, to keep his streak of fire Nike silhouettes alive and well.
Cheers, Zach. Let's see what else you have in store for us.
James Harden: Adidas Harden Vol. 1 'Home'
Who: Houston Rockets guard James Harden
Sneaker Worn: Adidas Harden Vol. 1 "Home"
The more we see what Adidas has planned for the Harden Vol. 1, the bigger supporter we become of the product. This sneaker has turned into a wonderful launch point for Harden's debut line.
Battling the Indiana Pacers, Harden went back to the well with the "Home" edition of his shoes. Of all the Harden drops, this red-and-white pattern stands out the most.
We've talked at times about the shoe itself. Performance-wise, it contends with everything out there. Look for more featured colorways as the season winds down, especially if Harden takes home NBA MVP honors.
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9 'Aunt Pearl'
Who: Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant
Sneaker Worn: Nike KD 9 "Aunt Pearl"
Every year, Nike honors Kevin Durant's Aunt Pearl with a specialized pair of kicks. If you're not familiar with the backstory, Aunt Pearl passed away, and Durant has used his sneakers to reflect on her memory while donating funds to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
Durant unveiled this year's pair on January 28 versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Per usual, it's all about the details. A salmon pink colorway pokes through a black lining, giving the KD 9 "Aunt Pearl" a dimensional feel.
It's becoming more difficult to not call Durant's KD 9 the best signature release of the 2016-17 NBA season. The shoe simply resonates with consumers from a design and performance perspective. Its look has remained influential—check out the LeBron 14—which also is a testament to the work put in behind the scenes.
Iman Shumpert: Air Jordan XI '72-10'
Who: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert
Sneaker Worn: Air Jordan XI "72-10"
Try to look back at all the heat Iman Shumpert has worn over the 2016-17 NBA season. If anyone's a sleeper candidate for king of the court, it's Shump.
Suiting up against the Dallas Mavericks on January 30, Shumpert shattered expectations by unveiling the Air Jordan XI "72-10." Constructed in 2015 as a way to give the 1995-96 Bulls credit, these kicks turned into a retailer's dream.
Lush materials and a sellout audience created a distinct aura around the "72-10" Air Jordan XI. Shumpert managed to bring that aura to life.
Andrew Wiggins: Adidas Crazy Explosive 'Player Exclusive'
Who: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins
Sneaker Worn: Adidas Crazy Explosive "Player Exclusive"
No sneaker in the marketplace right now has done more with less than the Adidas Crazy Explosive. For a shoe stripped of a primal endorsee, the Crazy Explosive has been worn by Kristaps Porzingis, Andrew Wiggins and Eric Gordon.
Comfort-wise, it's been a consumer's dream. The shoe feels ultra-light, which is somewhat shocking for a high-top model. Adidas' design team did a marvelous job exporting style into the product as well, turning the Crazy Explosive into a sneaker worthy of having a signature athlete attached to the product.
Wiggins has been a large proponent of these kicks. His "Player Exclusive" model worn against the Orlando Magic on January 30 continued his trend of putting the Crazy Explosive in front of consumers.
Zach LaVine: Air Jordan IV 'Legend Blue'
Who: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine
Sneaker Worn: Air Jordan IV "Legend Blue"
Zach LaVine earned his second placement on our weekly list because of this Air Jordan selection.
The Air Jordan IV "Legend Blue" became a favorite when it released in January 2015. Breaking out a pair two years later is typical of LaVine's tastemaking abilities. He delivers with sensational on-court looks, not giving any hint of what's next in line.
These kicks were displayed against the Brooklyn Nets on January 29, when LaVine dropped 20 points and six boards during a T-Wolves' win.
All stats, box scores and information via Sports-Reference.com unless noted otherwise.
