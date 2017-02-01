NBA B/R Kicks of the Week: Best on Court for NBA Week 15

1 of 8

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

Nothing feels better than a familiar place. It's probably why you can't wait to dig into Bleacher Report's on-court Kicks of the Week segment.

This week's edition features another dynamic rendition of the Adidas Crazy Explosive, two spectacular Air Jordan retros and a forgotten NBA classic, once worn by a legendary Orlando Magic guard.

Find out which athletes soared over their peers when it came to footwear decisions. It's time now for Bleacher Report's top kicks of the week.