    Manchester United vs. Hull City: Jose Mourinho's Key Pre-Match Presser Comments

    HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Jose Mourinho manager of Manchester United reacts during the EFL Cup Semi-Final second leg match between Hull City and Manchester United at KCOM Stadium on January 26, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
    Gareth Copley/Getty Images
    Tom SunderlandFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 31, 2017

    Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Antonio Valencia will all feature in Wednesday's Premier League clash against Hull City. Plus, the Red Devils boss gave an update on his side's deadline-day transfer plans. 

    Mourinho told the press Eric Bailly will be fit to face the Tigers after playing for United's reserves on Monday evening before giving an update on those who missed Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic:

    Bailly recently returned to Carrington after Ivory Coast were eliminated from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in the first round, while Ibrahimovic, Pogba and Valencia were rested against the Latics.

    Another who could line up in the Premier League meeting with Hull is Ashley Young, whom Mourinho clarified will remain a United player until at least the end of this season:

    Unfortunately for those hoping to see some last-minute transfer business conducted at Old Trafford, however, Mourinho confirmed there would be none, per United's official Twitter account: "We don't have players coming in or going out."

    However, the Portuguese did give a more expansive response when pushed for an answer, suggesting he's content with the squad he already possesses at the Theatre of Dreams, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

    While there may not be any business building at present, Mourinho did touch upon bigger things to come during the summer months after outlining he has clear targets in mind, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

    "I know what I want. I always think every week the more I know my players the more I know my team, the more I know the competition, but it’s a competition which is in permanent evolution and it needs permanent evolution," he said. "The market closed today so there is no point to be speaking about the next transfer window."

    This will be the fourth time this season that United and Hull have done battle with one another, and while the 2-1 defeat at the KCOM stadium in the League Cup last week meant little, a lot more rides on Wednesday's result.

    Mourinho told the press his side "need to win" against the Tigers in midweek and proclaimed it would be "really bad" if his side took anything other than three points from the encounter:

    United may no longer have a winding unbeaten streak to their name, but a 4-0 defeat of Wigan on Sunday has already got the English giants back in the swing of things following last week's loss to Hull.

    Mourinho and his playing staff will have redemption in mind when they play host to manager Marco Silva's men on Wednesday, with a chance to move up to fifth above Manchester City if they take maximum points.

