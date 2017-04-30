Matteo Darmian Replaces Eric Bailly After Injury vs. Swansea City

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United have been dealt another blow after Eric Bailly was substituted with an injury problem during the team's Premier League clash with Swansea City on Sunday.

The club's official Twitter account confirmed the replacement, with Matteo Darmian coming on to replace the Ivory Coast international in the second half:

Bailly only moved to United from Villarreal last summer, but he has quickly established himself as one of the more reliable defenders manager Jose Mourinho has to call upon.

He is calm in possession and precise with his distribution, while his physicality makes him a powerful and effective presence in the United defence.

Having started the 2016-17 season as one of the first names on the teamsheet, Bailly picked up a knee injury, which saw him miss six weeks of action before the turn of the year.

The injury comes at the worst possible time and in the worst possible position for the Red Devils. Indeed, defenders Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling were all absent from Sunday's match with fitness problems, while left-back Luke Shaw was also taken off after picking up a knock.

However, with United still aiming to finish among the top four in the Premier League and push for the UEFA Europa League, Mourinho needs as many of his top players available as possible, and the Portuguese manager will hope to see Bailly return to action quickly.