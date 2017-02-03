Picking a Combined Chelsea and Arsenal XI
Picking a Combined Chelsea and Arsenal XI
Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge this Saturday to complete a significant week in the Premier League title race after Chelsea's clash with Liverpool.
Come the final whistle at the weekend, we'll have a better idea of where the Premier League trophy is headed come May.
It's set to be as intriguing as it is exciting, with Arsenal desperate to bounce back from defeat to Watford and Chelsea keen to assert their authority.
If that's the reality, we're dabbling in some fantasy football ahead of kick-off by picking a combined Chelsea-Arsenal XI from the players we can expect to see on show in west London.
So of the two teams, who has the better players to be dominant? Do Arsenal have anyone who could strengthen Conte's side? And as for Chelsea, vice-versa when we consider Arsene Wenger's XI?
Let's find out.
NB: Given the success of Chelsea's 3-4-3 system this season, we've opted for that as our formation of choice.
Goalkeeper
Petr Cech
In truth, had we gone for Thibaut Courtois as the goalkeeper here, it wouldn't make much difference. Barely a cigarette paper can separate the Chelsea stopper and his former Blues team-mate, Petr Cech.
They're supremely talented goalkeepers who sit comfortably in the world's top five for their position.
Courtois has rediscovered his best form for Chelsea this term, while Cech has been a big influence for Arsenal. He's added some defensive mettle to the backline since his joined the club in 2015 and the Gunners rearguard looks more assured with him on the scene.
Cech has edged it in our thinking here simply based on last season. Now, we accept we have to judge players on the here and now, but with Cech still performing to a high level, we needed a reason to separate them.
Courtois suffered last term, looking a shadow of the goalkeeper that had forced Cech out of Chelsea. His loss of form was alarming and showed a fragility that Cech hasn't throughout his illustrious career.
Defenders
Shkodran Mustafi
It says much for the German's impact at Arsenal that he's edged out Cesar Azpilicueta on the right side of our three-man defence. He's looked imperious since joining Arsenal last summer from Valencia.
Like Azpilicueta, he's strong in possession and reads the game well. He's composed, rarely dives into tackles and has formed a strong partnership with Laurent Koscielny.
Where he edges Azpilicueta is his aerial ability. Azpilicueta's a right-back, so judging him on aerial dominance is perhaps unfair, but as reliable as he is, we've seen that weakness in his game exposed more recently.
David Luiz
From playground legend, to one of the Premier League's most-respected defenders. David Luiz's return to Chelsea this season has seen him a player reborn. He's completely rebranded himself in the libero role, playing at the heart of Chelsea's three-man backline.
With defenders either side of him, Luiz isn't having to defend as much. Instead, he's able to play the game more and get Chelsea moving from the back—and he has a cannon of a free-kick, which Liverpool will testify to.
When we consider those qualities, there isn't a better player in English football right now.
Gary Cahill
The man who has captained Chelsea in every Premier League game since Conte switched formations to the 3-4-3. Gary Cahill has been a major figure in Chelsea's rise to the top, playing out of position on the left side of defence.
He's had to re-learn some major facets of his game, but Cahill hasn't shirked the challenge and looks a better player for it. Not only that, he contributes goals and has recorded some vital strikes for the Blues this term, notably against Stoke City on New Year's Eve.
Wing-Backs
Victor Moses
The revelation of the season, few people, if any, could have predicted that Victor Moses would be so vital to Conte this season.
Not only is the Nigerian a good advert for Conte's ability to transform the players in his squad, he demonstrates the qualities that every football fan respects—the notion that hard work and graft can get you places.
There's more to it than that, but the endeavour Moses has shown this term has epitomised what we've seen from Chelsea. The team works for each other and no other player demonstrates that more than Moses. Without him, the 3-4-3 isn't anywhere near as effective.
Hector Bellerin
We know Hector Bellerin is normally seen on the opposite flank and Marcos Alonso would have every right to feel aggrieved for being dropped in this fantasy XI given how he has performed for Chelsea. Bellerin is here for good reason though—that electric pace he possesses!
The Spaniard has fire in his loins and regardless of being a natural right-footer, would give this combined XI so much potential on the counter when playing opposite to Moses on the left.
We've seen Chelsea turn over teams this season by hitting them quick. With someone like Bellerin on the scene, the threat would be that much greater.
Midfielders
N'Golo Kante
Do we need to explain the Frenchman's inclusion here? Well, we'll keep it brief. He's shown himself to be the Premier League's finest defensive midfielder again this season, reinforcing the notion that his Leicester City form last term was no accident.
Every team needs a defensive balance and there isn't a better player than N'Golo Kante at providing that.
Nemanja Matic
Playing alongside Kante has reinvigorated Chelsea's Serb this season. While the club has enjoyed a renaissance under Conte, Nemanja Matic has himself, too.
Indeed, we're seeing a different side to his game now. He still provides that midfield steel that has won him plaudits, but he's proving a strong influence further up the pitch. He's impacting Chelsea's attacking movement and with six assists to his name—more than his tally for the past two seasons combined—the stats show us where he is proving an influence.
Matic doesn't offer the same vision as a player such as Cesc Fabregas, but he's a more all-round competitor, which is why he edges it into our midfield pair alongside Kante.
Attackers
Diego Costa
Put simply, he's the Premier League's best striker. There may be better goalscorers, but as a striker, there isn't another player who has come close to rivaling Diego Costa this season.
He leads the line expertly, bullying defenders and creating space for others. He reads the game with intelligence, constantly finding himself in dangerous positions to punish opponents.
Chelsea have been so clinical in front of goal this season because of Costa. Take him out of Conte's side and the Blues wouldn't be as big a threat.
Alexis Sanchez
With his contract winding down at Arsenal, just the thought of potentially stealing Alexis Sanchez from their rivals would have every Chelsea fan licking their lips.
It's difficult to imagine that scenario would ever happen, but in the spirit of fantasy football, we can dream a little about how the Chilean would form a deadly part of a combined Chelsea-Arsenal XI.
His tenacity is the perfect complement to Costa's goalscoring ability, not forgetting that Sanchez himself isn't shy in front of goal.
Playing in an attacking three, he has the potential to be devastating, floating from flank to flank or playing directly through the middle.
Pedro
Choosing Pedro over Eden Hazard is probably our most controversial pick here. Looking at the pair's recent form, however, the Spaniard justifies inclusion.
The ex-Barcelona man has his mojo back under Conte, playing in a more familiar inside-right position than he did last term, when he was asked to play more as a winger.
That has meant Pedro isn't just creating goals for others, but finding himself in dangerous positions. He has scored five goals since the beginning of December, compared to Hazard's two, showing just how vital he is becoming to Chelsea.
After a tough first season, Pedro has established himself in English football and this Chelsea-Arsenal XI is stronger for having him in it.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!