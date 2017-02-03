Picking a Combined Chelsea and Arsenal XI

1 of 6

Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge this Saturday to complete a significant week in the Premier League title race after Chelsea's clash with Liverpool.

Come the final whistle at the weekend, we'll have a better idea of where the Premier League trophy is headed come May.

It's set to be as intriguing as it is exciting, with Arsenal desperate to bounce back from defeat to Watford and Chelsea keen to assert their authority.

If that's the reality, we're dabbling in some fantasy football ahead of kick-off by picking a combined Chelsea-Arsenal XI from the players we can expect to see on show in west London.

So of the two teams, who has the better players to be dominant? Do Arsenal have anyone who could strengthen Conte's side? And as for Chelsea, vice-versa when we consider Arsene Wenger's XI?

Let's find out.

NB: Given the success of Chelsea's 3-4-3 system this season, we've opted for that as our formation of choice.