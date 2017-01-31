    ChelseaDownload App

    Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Moussa Dembele Rumours, Blues Deadline-Day Talk

    GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 31: Moussa Dembele of Celtic celebrates after he scores during the Rangers v Celtic Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
    Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2017

    Chelsea target Moussa Dembele has sparked rumours he is closing in on a move to Stamford Bridge by travelling to London on transfer deadline day. 

    According to Dave Fraser in The Sun, Blues boss Antonio Conte is weighing up a £30 million bid for the Celtic striker, but the Scottish champions said he is only in London for a scan on a potential knee injury.

    Dembele, 20, only moved to Celtic from Fulham in the summer, and he has caught the eye with 17 goals in all competitions in 2016-17, including three in six in the UEFA Champions League, per WhoScored.com.

    More to follow.

