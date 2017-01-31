Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Moussa Dembele Rumours, Blues Deadline-Day Talk

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Chelsea target Moussa Dembele has sparked rumours he is closing in on a move to Stamford Bridge by travelling to London on transfer deadline day.

According to Dave Fraser in The Sun, Blues boss Antonio Conte is weighing up a £30 million bid for the Celtic striker, but the Scottish champions said he is only in London for a scan on a potential knee injury.

Dembele, 20, only moved to Celtic from Fulham in the summer, and he has caught the eye with 17 goals in all competitions in 2016-17, including three in six in the UEFA Champions League, per WhoScored.com.

More to follow.