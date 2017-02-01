FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Ones to Watch Winter Predictions, Date, Pack Details

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

The closure of this season's winter transfer window also hails the arrival of new cards in FIFA 17 Ultimate Team, and a new cast of Ones to Watch cards promises to be the most valuable of the lot.

A host of superstars and emerging prospects have swapped allegiances in January, vying to take their place as a One to Watch and thus receive periodical in-form boosts in line with any Team of the Week upgrades.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler will be a front-runner to receive an OTW nomination after joining from Wolfsburg, while new Borussia Dortmund signing Alexander Isak could also be rewarded after his winter move from Swedish club AIK.

New Manchester City arrival Gabriel Jesus has shown early signs of major promise after his arrival from Palmeiras, and former Benfica prospect Goncalo Guedes could follow fellow PSG arrival Draxler into the OTW ranks.

Also in the hunt to undergo an OTW makeover are former Ajax starlet Riechedly Bazoer, who moved to Wolfsburg; Leon Bailey following his switch to Bayer Leverkusen from KRC Genk; and Stevan Jovetic, who is now thriving on loan at Sevilla from Inter Milan.

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Possible Winter Ones to Watch Player Position Previous Club New Club Current Highest Rating Julian Draxler CAM Wolfsburg Paris Saint-Germain 86 Gabriel Jesus N/A Palmeiras Manchester City N/A Alexander Isak N/A AIK Borussia Dortmund N/A Riechedly Bazoer CM Ajax Wolfsburg 77 Stevan Jovetic ST Inter Milan Sevilla (loan) 81 Goncalo Guedes RM Benfica Paris Saint-Germain 74 Leon Bailey RM Genk Bayer Leverkusen 74 Dimitri Payet LM West Ham United Marseille 87 Memphis Depay LM Manchester United Lyon 83 Saido Berahino ST West Bromwich Albion Stoke City 77 FUTHead.com

Gold Pack: 5,000 coins, 100 FIFA points

Premium Gold Pack: 7,500 coins, 150 FIFA points

Premium Gold Jumbo: 15,000 coins, 300 FIFA points

Silver Pack: 2,500 coins, 50 FIFA points

Premium Silver Pack: 3,750 coins, 75 FIFA points

EA Sports confirmed to Bleacher Report the new Ones to Watch will be available between Friday, February 3 and Friday, February 10. These will be earned through completion of specific Squad Building Challenges and by opening packs, during which time the players' normal cards will not be available.

Julian Draxler , Paris Saint-Germain

Draxler has impressed early on at PSG. Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

PSG manager Unai Emery will already be thankful his club invested the funds to bring Draxler to the Parc des Princes from Wolfsburg this month after the German took little time in adapting to his new surroundings.

In fact, the 23-year-old received an 86-rated in-form boost after being named in FUT 17 Team of the Week 19, and FIFA YouTuber Bateson87 recently hyped the potential arrival of a Ligue 1 powerhouse:

Draxler's Week 19 in-form was as a left winger, but he could be of more use in a central attacking role given his speed isn't among the highest bracket of wide men. However, the respective 85 and 89 ratings he boasts in passing and dribbling on the 86 card could make him a terror behind the strikeforce.

Those opting for German-influenced or Ligue 1 hybrid teams will want to keep an eye on Draxler's space, and after impressing in his early appearances for PSG, more TOTW nominations could await in the not-too-distant future.

Alexander Isak, Borussia Dortmund

Isak, 17, in training with new club Borussia Dortmund. TF-Images/Getty Images

Isak has a wealth of expectation upon his shoulders heading to Signal Iduna Park for the second half of the Bundesliga season.

Having already performed for Swedish outfit AIK, it's now time for the 17-year-old to prove himself on a much bigger stage, although the Bundesliga pointed out he's in the right setting to do so:

If the Black and Yellows' previous nurturing of young talents like Emre Mor and Ousmane Dembele is anything to go by, it's possible we could soon see Isak also contending for Team of the Week honours.

Having said that, it may be difficult for the striker to tie down a consistent starting place with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of him, meaning the teenager could find it difficult to earn his TOTW mentions.

Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City

Jesus, 19, has made a bright start to his City career. Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Manchester City fans have been anticipating the chance to unleash Jesus upon the Premier League since August, and it seems like he'll be worth the wait.

The 19-year-old forward made a promising Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur on January 21 before grabbing an assist in the Citizens' 3-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Crystal Palace.

Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent spoke highly of the Brazilian's performance at Selhurst Park:

If his start to life at the Etihad Stadium is much to go on, it won't be long until the South American becomes a firm fixture in manager Pep Guardiola's lineup and is dazzling English audiences on a weekly basis. Jesus is a particularly enticing prospect considering he's yet to receive a card in-game.

As such, an OTW card for Jesus could carry serious value to those with Premier League teams or squads with a Brazilian influence.