Super Bowl 2017: Final Score, Fantasy Predictions for Patriots vs. Falcons

In case you haven't heard, Super Bowl LI is upon us. This Sunday, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will face off in the final and biggest game of the entire NFL season.

This, of course, means that fans have one final opportunity to play a little fantasy football before the long, barren wasteland that is the NFL offseason. The vast majority of season leagues are long over, of course, but true fantasy junkies will find a way to squeeze in one more round—be it of the daily variety, a postseason league or some other form of fantasy challenge.

We're here to take a look ahead at the big game itself and make a few fantasy predictions. We're basing our decisions here on points-per-reception scoring formats and on factors like past player performance, projected role and individual matchup.

We'll also take an in-depth look at some of our projected top performers and examine the latest odds, courtesy of OddsShark.com.

Super Bowl LI

What: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

Where: NRG Stadium; Houston, Texas

When: Sunday, February 5

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

National TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Line: NE -3

Over/Under: 58.5

Prediction: New England 28-24

Fantasy Projections

Projected Fantasy Stats Position Player Proj. Stats QB Matt Ryan, ATL 285 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT QB Tom Brady, NE 305 YDS, 3 TD, INT RB LeGarrette Blount, NE 85 YDS, TD RB Devonta Freeman, ATL 65 YDS; 4 REC, 34 YDS, TD RB Tevin Coleman, ATL 40 YDS; 3 REC, 30 YDS RB Dion Lewis, NE 3 REC, 33 YDS, TD WR Julio Jones, ATL 6 REC, 76 YDS, TD WR Mohamed Sanu, ATL 4 REC, 55 YDS WR Julian Edelman, NE 5 REC, 70 YDS WR Chris Hogan, NE 3 REC, 45 YDS, TD WR Taylor Gabriel, ATL 3 REC, 30 YDS, TD WR Malcolm Mitchell, NE 2 REC, 24 YDS WR Danny Amendola, NE 2 REC, 20 YDS WR Justin Hardy, ATL 2 REC, 18 YDS TE Martellus Bennett, NE 5 REC, 55 YDS, TD TE Jacob Tamme, ATL 2 REC, 20 YDS TE Austin Hooper, ATL 2 REC, 20 YDS K Stephen Gostkowski, NE 4 XP K Matt Bryant, ATL 3 XP, FG

Players to Watch

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots



The Patriots know they are up against a historically good Falcons offense in this game. Atlanta led the NFL with an average of 33.8 points per game in the regular season and is rated first in overall offense by Pro Football Focus.

While the Patriots boast a defense that allowed an NFL-low 15.6 points per game during the regular season, the best way for New England to counter the Atlanta offense is to keep it on the sideline. This means the Patriots are likely to utilize a ball-control offense based around the ground game and short, high-percentage passes.

Fortunately, the Patriots have the perfect high-percentage quarterback in Tom Brady. He has excelled this season in a creative and dangerous offense often designed to simply wear opposing defenses into submission.

As Falcons pass-rusher Dwight Freeney recently explained, a lot of Brady's success stems from his confidence and calm when staring into the teeth of the opposing defense.

"Now, there's nobody even rushing him, he's in there just taking his time patting the ball and he can do that because he has so much confidence," Freeney said, per Andie Hagemann of NFL.com. "He's done it for so long. He trusts in the guys. He trusts in his scheme and when you win all those games."

If the Falcons cannot find a way to rattle Brady, he's likely to have a big day.

We believe this is exactly what Brady is going to do. While the Falcons have improved on defense over the course of the season, they're still rated just 14th in overall defense by Pro Football Focus.

Atlanta surrendered the eighth-most yards per game in the regular season—an average of 371.2 per game.

LeGarrette Blount, RB, New England Patriots

We mentioned that the Patriots are likely to play a bit of ball-control offense in an effort to keep Matt Ryan and the explosive Falcons offense on the sideline. This can be achieved by some methodical throwing by Brady and by leaning on LeGarrette Blount and the ground game.

We don't think Blount is going to blow up and have a monster outing. However, we do believe the stage is set for him to lead all backs in rushing yardage.

Blount utilizes an aggressive, downhill style that matches up extremely well against the lighter, faster Falcons defense. That defense is rated just 26th against the run by Pro Football Focus and surrendered an average of 104.5 yards per game on the ground in the regular season.

Blount will be running behind a strong Patriots line—one that is rated fourth in run blocking by Pro Football Focus—and will likely be called upon to salt away the game if the Patriots find themselves with a late lead.

As we saw in the AFC title game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Blount seems to get stronger later in games, so much of his production could come in the second half. We expect anywhere from 80-100 yards with a touchdown, depending on how the game unfolds.

Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

We expect Blount to lead both teams in rushing on Sunday. However, when it comes to overall production, we're going to give the edge to Falcons running back Devonta Freeman. In fact, Freeman may end up as the most productive of all the skill-position players because of his ability to threaten both in the running game and the passing game.

During the regular season alone, Freeman racked up an impressive 1,079 yards rushing, 462 yards receiving, 54 receptions and 13 total touchdowns.

We would expect Freeman to get quite a workload here. Like the Patriots, the Falcons should carry some form of ball-control mentality into the game. While Atlanta's offense has generally been centered around its quick-strike capability this season, keeping Brady and Co. on the sideline should be a priority.

We're not convinced, though, that Freeman will have a huge day on the ground. He's going up against a Patriots defense that is rated second against the run by Pro Football Focus. However, his pass-catching ability and nose for the end zone should compensate.

Fellow Falcons running back Tevin Coleman should also have a decent (flex-worthy) outing. He and Freeman work extremely well together in Atlanta's backfield. In fact, the two are good enough that Freeman seems to believe the Patriots cannot stop them at all.

"We can do whatever we want," Freeman said, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "Pick your poison."

We don't thoroughly believe that Freeman and Coleman will be able to do whatever they want against a Patriots defense coming off a bye, but the two should see enough action to warrant spots in your lineup.