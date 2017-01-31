Ranking All the Manchester United Signings of the Post-Sir Alex Ferguson Era

1 of 19

Surely a contender for the number one spot. PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United have signed 18 senior player since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, and with the January transfer window about to shut and United's business seemingly quiet, we have decided to rank them all.

These rankings are based on actual contribution to United, rather than how good an idea it was to sign them in the first place. It does not necessarily follow that because a transfer does not work out it was a mistake to try it, but they will be very low on the list here.

Of course, given the varying lengths of time players have been at United this is not an exact science. We have prioritised contributions over a period of time, but it has been necessary to fudge that a little for the more recent arrivals.

We have excluded players signed for the youth ranks—so no place for Regan Poole or Andreas Pereira on the list. Loan signings are also excluded, so no Radamel Falcao.

Let's take a look at the standings, starting with a non-controversial last-place pick...