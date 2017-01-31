John Terry Talks Chelsea, Premier League Title Race in Steven Gerrard Interview

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Chelsea captain John Terry has revealed he hopes he does not play for the Blues again this season as it will mean his side are continuing their title-winning form.

Antonio Conte's Chelsea are eight points clear at the top of the table after winning 15 of their last 16 matches. However, Terry has played only six minutes in the English top flight since September, as Conte's back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill and David Luiz have been so effective.

Speaking to former England team-mate and Liverpool rival Steven Gerrard, Terry, 36, said he would have no problem spending the rest of the 2016-17 campaign on the sidelines if it meant Chelsea continued to win, per BT Sport (h/t MailOnline's Andy Warren):

I genuinely mean when I say it, but for me I am honestly hoping I don’t play this season which means they keep winning. Do you get that from a player that’s been here five years? I don’t think you do. Do you get that from a player who plays but moaning every week? I’ve not moaned once.

I’m training unbelievably, you have to, you do things the right way because the love of the club and how much you respect the club and how good the club has been to you over the years.



Terry started the first four league games of the 2016-17 season under new manager Conte as the Blues claimed 10 out of 12 available points.

He then picked up an injury and was sidelined as Chelsea lost to Liverpool at home and were thumped 3-0 away at Arsenal.

Those back-to-back defeats prompted Conte to change to a 3-4-3 system that immediately paid dividends, as Chelsea went six matches without conceding and won 13 league games on the bounce.

As was suspected before the start of the season, Terry has now become a fringe player.

John Terry Appearances in 2016-17 Competition Date Result Minutes Played Premier League Aug. 15, 2016 Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United 90 Premier League Aug. 20 Watford 1-2 Chelsea 90 EFL Cup Aug. 23 Chelsea 3-2 Bristol Rovers 13 Premier League Aug. 27 Chelsea 3-0 Burnley 90 Premier League Sept. 11 Swansea 2-2 Chelsea 90 EFL Cup Oct. 26 West Ham United 2-1 Chelsea 90 Premier League Nov. 5 Chelsea 5-0 Everton 6 FA Cup Jan. 8, 2017 Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough 67 FA Cup Jan. 28 Chelsea 4-0 Brentford 90 WhoScored.com

His only starts since he picked up his injury have been in cup competitions, and he was sent off against Peterborough earlier this month in the third round of the FA Cup.

After a glittering career, Terry is likely now in his final season at Chelsea as his contract expires in the summer, per the Guardian's David Hytner.

He lacks the sharpness to be the force he once was in the Premier League and is hardly the ideal fit for Conte's system.

Given Chelsea's relative lack of depth in the centre-back department—Kurt Zouma is Conte's only real back-up option—Terry could be called upon should one of the current back three pick up an injury.

But, as he said himself, the best outcome for Chelsea this season would be if Terry were to continue being used only sparingly, as it would likely mean the continued good form of Conte's side, which should then result in a title win.