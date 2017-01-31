Arsene Wenger Says Arsenal Attacking Options Are Better Than 'The Invincibles'

Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Rory Marsden Featured Columnist IV

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes his current attacking unit is the best he has ever had, eclipsing even the storied group who were part of the Frenchman's unbeaten Invincibles side in 2003-04.

Theo Walcott scored a hat-trick and Danny Welbeck netted twice as Arsenal thumped Southampton 5-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday, with Lucas Perez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain acting as creators. Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud, Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi were not even in the starting XI.

And Wenger claimed ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash with Watford on Tuesday that his current crop betters the likes of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires, Freddie Ljungberg, Sylvain Wiltord, Kanu and Jose Reyes, per the Mirror's Adrian Kajumba:

I think certainly numbers wise and quality wise, this is the best attacking unit. We had never so many players who could perform and score goals—certainly never. Bergkamp, Henry... and [Robin] Van Persie [came] behind them. Wiltord, Pires, it was not bad. They had the quality, but [we have] the large number [now].

More to follow.

