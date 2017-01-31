    ArsenalDownload App

    Arsene Wenger Says Arsenal Attacking Options Are Better Than 'The Invincibles'

    SWANSEA, WALES - JANUARY 14: Arsene Wenger, Manager of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Arsenal at Liberty Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
    Tony Marshall/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 31, 2017

    Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes his current attacking unit is the best he has ever had, eclipsing even the storied group who were part of the Frenchman's unbeaten Invincibles side in 2003-04. 

    Theo Walcott scored a hat-trick and Danny Welbeck netted twice as Arsenal thumped Southampton 5-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday, with Lucas Perez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain acting as creators. Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud, Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi were not even in the starting XI.

    And Wenger claimed ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash with Watford on Tuesday that his current crop betters the likes of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires, Freddie Ljungberg, Sylvain Wiltord, Kanu and Jose Reyes, per the Mirror's Adrian Kajumba:

    I think certainly numbers wise and quality wise, this is the best attacking unit. We had never so many players who could perform and score goals—certainly never.

    Bergkamp, Henry... and [Robin] Van Persie [came] behind them. Wiltord, Pires, it was not bad. They had the quality, but [we have] the large number [now].

    More to follow.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 