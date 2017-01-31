Liverpool Transfer News: Mamadou Sakho Eyed by Palace, Top Deadline-Day Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are reportedly hoping to cut a deadline-day move for Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho, as manager Sam Allardyce looks to save the club from a relegation dogfight.

According to Sky Sports News HQ, the Eagles are trying to execute a last-gasp move for Sakho before the transfer window closes on Tuesday evening, with the Reds hoping to offload the defender for the right price.

Allardyce already strengthened his defence this week after securing the services of Sunderland left-back Patrick van Aanholt, and Sakho could be another viable addition after failing to make an appearance for the Reds this season.

However, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol suggested Liverpool's valuation of the defender could prove to be a stumbling block in the deal, with the club clearly hoping to squeeze a substantial fee out of any suitors:

It's also said Southampton were unsuccessful in their attempt to recruit Sakho on loan after selling former captain Jose Fonte to West Ham United, with Liverpool only said to be interested in selling the player.

Sakho recently spoke to French programme Canal Football Club (h/t Sky Sports' James Dale) and explained his situation after being sent home early from a pre-season tour of the United States for breaching manager Jurgen Klopp's rules:

It is true that I turned up late. There was a rule that I should have observed. I do not at all see myself as above the rules, I respect everyone. I paid my fine, I was sanctioned, I apologised to my team-mates and my manager. Aside from that… I do not want to go into the controversies. I work a lot, I have the chance to train with the reserve team, which allows me to keep up. And beside that I have my trainer. So I work a lot to stay on top of my game.

That same report said Sakho was withdrawn from a scheduled outing with Liverpool under-23s this week as the Reds focus on finding a buyer for their centre-back.

Klopp was previously asked about Sakho's status in the Liverpool squad and his chances of moving away this month after being frozen out, to which he replied, per Anfield HQ:

Sakho hasn't represented Liverpool's first team since he appeared in a 4-0 Merseyside derby win over Everton last April, although it appears his manager and the club are willing to play hard ball in finding the right price for their former star.

The 26-year-old arrived at Anfield from Paris Saint-Germain in 2013, and despite impressing for periods under previous manager Brendan Rodgers, it appears there's no way back for the Frenchman under Klopp.

Another hurdle in finding a suitor for Sakho, according to Sky Sports' report, is the fact his wages of £105,000 per week could be too rich for those clubs said to be interested in his services.

A nine-month hiatus from the Reds lineup says a lot about the state of Sakho's prospects at Liverpool, but Palace may need to dig deep nonetheless if they wish to cut a deal for the Merseyside misfit.