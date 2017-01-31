Chelsea Transfer News: Jonathan Biabiany Loan, Latest Rumours on Deadline Day

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly been in contact with Inter Milan about the possibility of taking winger Jonathan Biabiany on loan until the end of the season.

According to Sky Italia (via Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas), the Blues have proposed taking the out-of-favour Frenchman until the summer with the option of making the deal permanent.

Biabiany, 28, has turned out only three times for Inter this season, making two starts in the UEFA Europa League but not playing a single minute in Serie A.

A product of Inter's youth system, Biabiany has scored only one goal in 20 Serie A appearances since returning to the San Siro in the summer of 2015.

The most successful spell of his career so far came at Parma. He was a loanee with the club in 2009-10 and then made 108 league appearances for them from 2011 to 2014, netting 14 goals and providing 15 assists, per WhoScored.com.

It is arguable whether he has the quality to be an asset for Premier League leaders Chelsea, particularly as, at 28, he is unlikely to make any further improvements in his career.

However, Blues boss Antonio Conte is reportedly an admirer of Biabiany's having been in charge at Juventus during the former France under-21 international's Parma years, per Italian football writer Fabrizio Romano:

He could be a useful squad player given his ability to play on either flank or even as a centre forward.

Chelsea have been brilliant in the league for the past four months playing, in the main, with the same starting XI.

As the season wears on, though, fatigue is likely to tell and Biabiany could be a valuable back-up for Conte's key front men.