FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 20 Predictions, Pack Costs, More

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team is poised to adopt a continental look in time for Wednesday's Team of the Week 20 release as the Premier League's recent hiatus meant attention was fixed elsewhere over the past seven days.

Instead, the Week 20 selection is likely to take major influence from divisions such as La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga.

Among those big names competing for a place in the latest lineup are Bayern Munich duo Arjen Robben and David Alaba, each of whom scored in a 2-1 away win at Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Alaba isn't the only attacking full-back in contention for a spot, however, after Alex Sandro dazzled in Juventus' recent 2-0 win over Sassuolo. Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic also impressed in his display against Real Sociedad, while Bafetimbi Gomis led Marseille to a 5-1 hammering of Montpellier on Friday.

Read on as we break down the predicted FUT 17 Team of the Week 20 lineup, complete with all the latest pack information ahead of Wednesday's release.

FIFA 17 UT: Team of the Week 20 Prediction (3-4-3) Position Player Club Country Rating Pred. GK Stefano Sorrentino Chievo Italy 80 > 82 LB Alex Sandro Juventus Brazil 84 > 86 LB David Alaba Bayern Munich Austria 87 > 88 CB Alvaro Villarreal Spain 77 > 81 CM Mateo Kovacic Real Madrid Croatia 79 > 82 CM Naby Keita Red Bull Salzburg Guinea 75 > 81 > 84 RW Arjen Robben Bayern Munich Netherlands 87 > 88 > 89 CAM Wesley Sneijder Galatasaray Netherlands 83 > 85 > 86 ST Bafetimbi Gomis Marseille France 78 > 79 > 82 ST Lars Stindl Borussia Monchengladbach Germany 81 > 83 ST Luis Muriel Sampdoria Colombia 76 > 81 Subs GK Jean-Francois Gillet Standard Liege Belgium 75 > 81 CB Carlos Izquierdoz Santos Laguna Argentina 75 > 81 > 83 CM Youri Tielemans Anderlecht Belgium 77 > 81 RM Florian Thauvin Marseille France 77 > 81 CAM Joao Mario Inter Milan Portugal 83 > 85 LW Scott Sinclair Celtic England 75 > 81 > 83 ST Sergi Enrich Eibar Spain 77 > 81 Reserves GK Ali Al-Mazaidi Al Fateh Saudi Arabia 63 > 64 RB Arnaud Souquet Nice France 71 > 74 LM Guray Varal Kayserispor Turkey 73 > 74 RW Yassine Benzia Lille Algeria 73 > 74 ST Diego Falcinelli Crotone Italy 70 > 74 FUTHead.com

Gold Pack: 5,000 coins, 100 FIFA points

Premium Gold Pack: 7,500 coins, 150 FIFA points

Premium Gold Jumbo: 15,000 coins, 300 FIFA points

Silver Pack: 2,500 coins, 50 FIFA points

Premium Silver Pack: 3,750 coins, 75 FIFA points

The final squad will be announced on Wednesday at 3 p.m. GMT. All stats and ratings used come courtesy of FUTHead.com.

Bafetimbi Gomis, Marseille

Marseille's attack ran riot on Friday as Les Olympiens dispatched Montpellier 5-1 at the Stade Velodrome, where it was striker Gomis who contributed three of the goals to sink their Ligue 1 rivals.

The 31-year-old—currently on loan with his former employers from Swansea City—gave returned Ligue 1 disciple Patrice Evra a rousing return to France as the BBC's John Bennett hailed Gomis' influence on the scoreline:

Having already received an in-form November card last year, Gomis is now in line to receive another boost on that 79 rating following a string of scoring performances, as told by Squawka:

Most of all, those players with French-influenced or Ligue 1 teams will be hoping Gomis sees some sort of upgrade on his base card's 65 pace, which makes him somewhat difficult to pick as a leading frontman.

One thing that seems likely to improve after a hat-trick display is Gomis' 80-rated shooting, which has taken the French forward up to 13 goals for the entire season thus far.

Mateo Kovacic, Real Madrid

It's not often that Mateo Kovacic has had the opportunity to be a game-changer during his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the Croat was at his best for Los Blancos' win over Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Manager Zinedine Zidane's side trotted to a 3-0 win over La Real, and it was Kovacic who ran the show for much of the victory, impressing in the absence of compatriot Luka Modric as another Croat drove the Madrid giants to victory.

It took Kovacic 38 minutes to make his most significant dent on the fixture after he netted the opener to ease Real's burden, although Real Madrid TV presenter Phil Kitromilides noted the action didn't stop there:

Kovacic is yet to receive an in-form boost so far this season, but after team-mates Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos were in the Week 19 lineup, he looks capable of keeping tradition alive with his inclusion come Week 20.

The 22-year-old's base card boasts an overall rating of 79 with highlights in passing and dribbling, valued at 82 and 85, respectively, both of which are likely to see improvements come Wednesday's announcement.

David Alaba, Bayern Munich

Bayern superstar Alaba promises to be the highest-rated card to emerge from the Week 20 mist if his performance against Werder Bremen was anything to go by.

Der FCB held a fragile 1-0 lead in Bremen on Saturday before a free-kick from the Austrian just one minute into the second period saw manager Carlo Ancelotti's concerns allayed, via BT Sport Football:

The multi-talented utility star is no stranger to set-piece goals, of course, and Alaba was more assured of his strike hitting the back of the net than anyone else, he told Bayern's official Twitter account:

Alaba also had three shots at goal against Werder, per WhoScored.com—Joshua Kimmich was the only Bayern player to have more—and made full use of his attacking capabilities in what was a tough contest for the league leaders.

His 87 base card is in store for a boost and has a chance of being the highest-rated inclusion in the Week 20 lineup, with the left-back's 86 pace, 83 dribbling and 83 defending all in line to receive improvements.