Super Bowl LI: Chris Simms' All-22 Team for the Big Game

Six or seven jam-packed yards will decide the NFL's next champion.

I'm talking about the mash of big bodies that'll comprise the defensive line of scrimmage at Super Bowl 51. Either the New England Patriots or Atlanta Falcons will hoist a Lombardi Trophy, not just because of stellar quarterback play or dynamic touchdown-scoring options, but also because they won the war waged in the middle of the field. I, for one, can't wait to see that war play out.

On paper, Bill Belichick's defense figures to have an edge in talent and experience. But New England's defensive center is not—I repeat, not—the more talented group. Throw a football at Atlanta's first two levels, and you're bound to hit a freak athlete. The Falcons just haven't seen a stage as big as this before.

As you watch the events unfold in Houston, remember the back half of this All-22 team. Each lineman and linebacker I've listed has the potential to turn the tide of Sunday's big game. The front seven that best realizes that potential will win.