2017 NBA Power Rankings: How Every Team Stacks Up After 50 Games

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are capitalizing on a corps of contenders working through flaws of one sort or another. Though, to be fair, the Dubs' current level of play would put them in a class by themselves even if the rest of the league's elite were at full strength.

Elsewhere in the rankings, a pair of Eastern Conference teams that once felt like playoff locks are hitting the skids, while two former Western Conference bottom-feeders are on the rise.

We're 50 games into the 2016-17 season, and several clubs are just now hitting their strides. Better late than never, though. Isn't that right, Washington Wizards?

Rankings factor in record, advanced metrics and gut feeling—with recent performances generally mattering more than season-long stats. Health is a consideration as well. A team is only as strong as the roster it can put on the floor.