Samoa Joe Will Inject Raw with New Energy for WWE WrestleMania 33 Season

Credit: WWE.com

Ryan Dilbert WWE Lead Writer

Samoa Joe will ignite WWE Raw as flames of excitement rage en route to WrestleMania 33.

The NXT star is set to be a boon for the red brand and for WWE. As a fresh face and a convincing predator, The Samoan Submission Machine will infuse Raw with needed energy, just in time for the countdown to the biggest event of the year.

Joe made his main-roster debut in dramatic fashion at the close of Monday's Raw as he devoured Seth Rollins for the world to see.

Rollins has had vengeance on his mind since last August, when Triple H attacked him, costing him a shot at the Universal Championship. On Monday, it looked as if The Architect and his father figure would finally collide.

Triple H welcomed Rollins to the ring, only to spring a trap on him. Joe leaped out from under the ring, and issued a savage beating to the babyface.

And with that, the red brand instantly felt different, with more electricity crackling around it and more possibilities ahead.

The former NXT champion is a powerhouse with great presence. His intensity sizzles. He's a longtime veteran of the squared circle who has composed classics with the likes of Kurt Angle and Kenta Kobashi.

And as A.V. Club writer Kyle Fowle wrote, "Samoa Joe as the angry, motivated guy looking to make a name for himself on the main roster is a perfect role for somebody with his heel abilities."

The bloodthirsty newcomer will be a welcome part of a show whose top heels are more funny than menacing. While Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho have been entertaining as a disdainful duo of bullies, it will be great to have another fearsome villain on the roster.

Joe will serve as the ideal foil for any number of gutsy babyfaces.

He's Goliath looking to smash David below his feet. He's a great white shark some fearless fan favorite will have to hunt down.

Rollins will be in first in line to battle the beastly Joe. And The Architect could use a fresh opponent.

Samoa Joe towers over a fallen Seth Rollins. Credit: WWE.com

Per CageMatch.net, 11 of Rollins' last 20 bouts were against Jericho, and 10 involved Owens.

Rollins' feuds with Owens and Jericho were both disappointing. The war he's set to have with Joe, meanwhile, promises to be more compelling. Dramatic, hard-hitting clashes are on their way.

Part of the appeal of Joe's arrival is that WWE made him the monster in Triple H's command.

His presence adds instant depth to the Triple H-Rollins rivalry.

It gives Joe a clear direction to begin his run on the main roster. The dynamic he has with Triple H will open up a variety of narrative opportunities as well.

Brian Campbell of ESPN.com praised WWE placing Joe in The Game's employ:

As an extension of Triple H's power, Joe will be thrust into a high-profile spot right away. Judging by Joe's first night on Raw, WWE wants to make him a big part of Raw and a prominent figure in the WrestleMania picture.

Joe will make the company look smart for that move. After tearing it up in NXT since the summer of 2015, it's time to unleash him on Raw and savor all the damage he inflicts.