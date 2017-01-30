Brock Lesnar Challenges Goldberg to WWE WrestleMania 33 Match

Don Feria/Associated Press

Brock Lesnar has officially challenged Goldberg to a bout at WrestleMania 33 in April.

WWE's official Twitter account provided video footage of manager Paul Heyman's announcement Monday:

Goldberg eliminated Lesnar during Sunday's Royal Rumble.

The feud between the two legendary wrestlers began almost 13 years ago, when Goldberg defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania XX. After a long absence from the sport, Goldberg returned to the ring for a rematch at Survivor Series in November.

Despite the 12-year layoff, the veteran came through with an easy victory in shocking fashion:

After the 50-year-old ended Lesnar's run in the Royal Rumble, it shouldn't be a surprise to see the rivalry continue on the road to WrestleMania 33.

Although he split some time with the UFC over the past year, Forbes still listed Lesnar as the second-highest-paid wrestler in WWE behind only John Cena with $6 million in earnings.