Best Booking Options for Brock Lesnar, Goldberg on Road to WWE WrestleMania 33

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Donald Wood Featured Columnist IV

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman arrived in Laredo, Texas, to call out Goldberg for one final match at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida.

There is little doubt that Goldberg will accept Lesnar’s offer, but there could be more match on the docket for the former WCW champion. With Goldberg already scheduled to be at the Raw-exclusive pay-per-view Fastlane, one major bout before WrestleMania is likely.

Here are the best booking options for both Lesnar and Goldberg on the road to WrestleMania 33.

Goldberg

While wrestling fans have assumed Goldberg vs. Lesnar would be a WrestleMania match since The Beast lost in embarrassing fashion at Survivor Series, Goldberg has been rumored to be booked for the main event of Fastlane in a Universal Championship match.

Kevin Owens and Goldberg had a confrontation several weeks before the Royal Rumble during a talk-show segment, and the bad blood could spill over into a championship match at the PPV before WrestleMania.

WWE will be trying to build anticipation for its biggest show of the year, and adding Goldberg fighting for a world title on the road to WrestleMania will create a genuine buzz, especially among older fans.

Then at Fastlane, when Goldberg looks to be on the verge of winning the championship from Owens, Lesnar’s music can hit and the title won’t change hands. As a result, the feud between Lesnar and Goldberg could become heated enough to get the entire WWE Universe invested.

Brock Lesnar

After Lesnar eventually costs Goldberg the Universal Championship at Fastlane, the road to their WrestleMania match can officially begin. The hope is that the feud transforms from just another battle into the ultimate war.

Lesnar has now been booked to look like a fool at both the 2016 Survivor Series, when he lost in less than two minutes, and at the Royal Rumble, when Goldberg speared him and eliminated him.

At some point, Lesnar will take Goldberg to Suplex City.

One of the most enjoyable feuds over the last few years was the battle between Lesnar and Undertaker due to their limited, yet impactful, interactions and their chaotic pull-apart brawl in the weeks leading to their matches.

If the company wants to keep the fans excited about the possible matchup for the next two months, WWE Creative must keep the two men separated but continue the storyline via back-and-forth promos.

Finally, with only a week or two remaining before WrestleMania, tension should boil over, and an epic pull-apart brawl would send the fans home ready for the eventual marquee bout.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).