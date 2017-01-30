Sheldon Adelson Backs Out of Investment in Proposed Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas

ANTHONY WALLACE/Getty Images

Casino billionaire Sheldon Adelson has withdrawn his investment in the proposed Las Vegas stadium that is set to house the Oakland Raiders, Richard N. Velotta of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday.

Adelson, who is chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., said he and his family "will no longer be involved in any facet of the stadium discussion."

Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle shared a statement from the team:

As John Breech of CBSSports.com noted, Adelson was expected to contribute as much as $650 million toward the construction of the $1.9 billion proposed stadium, with the rest of the money coming from the Raiders and a local hotel tax.

The team will now have to search for funds elsewhere. However, Raiders executives said earlier in January that financing was secure with or without Adelson's additions, per Velotta.

The Raiders filed for relocation to Las Vegas on Jan. 14, with the team likely moving for the 2020 season, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Still, the changes in funding could be a problem.

"You now have to assume that market can support a lot of debt, plus the relocation fee, plus an angry Adelson, and $100 million less (in funding) from the league for leaving California," a source told Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com. "The theory of Adelson was he would give that money for stadium events only. Nothing on Raiders. This is now a straight massive loan that will have every team revenue encumbered. You could do that in Oakland. Wichita. Wherever. It is a big deal."

While the Raiders expressed confidence that they had the necessary funding to move to Las Vegas with or without Adelson's investment, Monday's news is a setback for the franchise.