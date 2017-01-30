John Lynch Named 49ers GM: Top Comments and Takeaways from 1st Press Conference

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

Scott Polacek

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch held his first press conference Monday after the team announced it hired the former NFL safety Sunday.

"I can't tell you how humbled and excited I am for this unbelievable opportunity," he said, per Joe Fann of the 49ers' official website.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that humbling opportunity will entail "an almost unprecedented six-year deal" for the new general manager.

Lynch won't be the only one entrusted with turning the 49ers around in the immediate future. Michael Silver of NFL.com previously reported San Francisco is expected to give the head-coaching job to Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan after his current team is done playing in the Super Bowl.

Silver wrote, "Shanahan is almost certain to accept the position," and that inevitability was even clearer during Lynch's press conference when he said of Shanahan, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN, "I thought he was the catch of this head-coaching cycle. It's one of the best years I've seen a coordinator have."

Shanahan's Falcons led the NFL in scoring this season with a dynamic group featuring quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Devonta Freeman. San Francisco was 27th in scoring and must improve on offense to compete in the NFC West.

Jim Trotter of ESPN reported Lynch will have the final call when it comes to the NFL draft, free agency and the 90-man roster but Shanahan will have the authority when deciding who makes the final 53-man roster.

One question with Lynch as he joins Shanahan is his lack of front-office experience, and Grant Cohn of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat likely didn't do much to ease fans' fears during the press conference:

Schefter reported Lynch called Shanahan and volunteered for the general manager position, and Trotter raised some concerns with the hiring process:

Lynch had an answer for any skeptics regarding the lack of experience, per the 49ers: "I'm eager to earn their trust."

He also said, per Chris Biderman of USA Today: "I know what I don't know. I can't tell you that I've had 20 yrs in front offices…I'll put my football acumen up against most in NFL."

Lynch accumulated that football acumen when he played from 1993 to 2007 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos and was a nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

While Lynch has that playing experience to fall back on, Tim Kawakami of the Mercury News asked him about the front-office pecking order as he begins this next step: "I asked Lynch if Paraag Marathe is his boss. Lynch said he reports to Jed York."

According to Biderman, Marathe is the team's chief strategy officer and vice president of football operations. He was present along with York (the team's CEO) during interviews for the coaching and general manager positions.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Marathe was an "impediment" during the hiring process.

While that may be the case, Lynch knows who he reports to and will now go about trying to rebuild one of the most storied franchises in NFL history, one which went 8-8, 5-11 and 2-14 in the last three seasons with three different head coaches (Jim Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly, respectively).

One of his first tasks will be selecting someone with the No. 2 pick in the draft, and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicted the choice will be North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky. If he turns into a franchise quarterback, Lynch and Shanahan will be on the right path to restoring glory to the five-time Super Bowl champions.