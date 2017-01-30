Kansas' Carlton Bragg Charged with Drug Possession: Latest Details and Comments

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Joseph Zucker Featured Columnist IV

Kansas Jayhawks sophomore forward Carlton Bragg Jr. has been formally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in Lawrence, Kansas, the Associated Press' Dave Skretta reported Monday.

According to Skretta, University of Kansas police discovered what were described as "two glass smoking devices" while investigating an alleged sexual assault at McCarthy Hall, where the men's basketball team lives on campus.

The Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell reported Bragg will be required to appear in municipal court Feb. 14, and that authorities continue to investigate the alleged assault.

The university's public safety office confirmed the alleged victim is a 16-year-old girl who was visiting the campus, per Samantha Foster of the Topeka Capital-Journal. The police report listed five Jayhawks basketball players as eyewitnesses.

Kansas head coach Bill Self suspended Bragg indefinitely last Friday and said his decision wasn't a result of the sexual assault investigation, per ESPN.com's Myron Medcalf: "Carlton is suspended for a violation of team rules. This violation is not connected to the alleged incident in McCarthy Hall on December 17."

Self told reporters Monday he's unsure of when Bragg will return to the court, per Matt Gasper of KSNT in Topeka, Kansas:

Bragg was suspended indefinitely earlier in the year after a woman accused him of committing battery. Kansas' Douglas County district attorney declined to pursue charges, and Self subsequently reinstated him to the team.