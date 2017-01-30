    College BasketballDownload App

    Kansas' Carlton Bragg Charged with Drug Possession: Latest Details and Comments

    LAWRENCE, KS - DECEMBER 03: Carlton Bragg Jr. #15, Lagerald Vick #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks, and Reid Travis #22 of the Stanford Cardinal box out during a free throw in the game at Allen Fieldhouse on December 3, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 31, 2017

    Kansas Jayhawks sophomore forward Carlton Bragg Jr. has been formally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in Lawrence, Kansas, the Associated Press' Dave Skretta reported Monday.

    According to Skretta, University of Kansas police discovered what were described as "two glass smoking devices" while investigating an alleged sexual assault at McCarthy Hall, where the men's basketball team lives on campus.

    The Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell reported Bragg will be required to appear in municipal court Feb. 14, and that authorities continue to investigate the alleged assault.

    The university's public safety office confirmed the alleged victim is a 16-year-old girl who was visiting the campus, per Samantha Foster of the Topeka Capital-Journal. The police report listed five Jayhawks basketball players as eyewitnesses.

    Kansas head coach Bill Self suspended Bragg indefinitely last Friday and said his decision wasn't a result of the sexual assault investigation, per ESPN.com's Myron Medcalf: "Carlton is suspended for a violation of team rules. This violation is not connected to the alleged incident in McCarthy Hall on December 17."

    Self told reporters Monday he's unsure of when Bragg will return to the court, per Matt Gasper of KSNT in Topeka, Kansas:

    Bragg was suspended indefinitely earlier in the year after a woman accused him of committing battery. Kansas' Douglas County district attorney declined to pursue charges, and Self subsequently reinstated him to the team.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 