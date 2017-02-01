Ranking the Warriors' Top Western Conference Foes by Playoff Threat Level

1 of 7

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are short on peers. Leaders in wins as well as offensive, defensive and net rating, they've distanced themselves from the rest of the league.

But they'll face a challenge at some point before they inevitably reach the NBA Finals.

If your evaluative starting point is that no team in the West can beat the Warriors four times in seven tries—which it should be because 1) no West team has done so in the last two seasons and 2) this edition of the Dubs is better than ever by several metrics—you can still stratify the more intriguing possible foes into some kind of order.

The first thing you do is eliminate several as threats altogether. Any team sneaking into the No. 8 spot in the West is nothing but target practice. That's not saying a sweep is guaranteed, but it is saying clubs like the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers or whoever else won't have a prayer of survival.

From there, you can use head-to-head records, matchups and longer history to isolate prospective trouble spots other opponents might present in a postseason series.

We've got six teams organized here from least to most threatening, though it's impossible to say this enough: No in-conference opponent is likely to scare the Warriors—let alone beat them in a series.

Relatively speaking, these are the Dubs' biggest in-conference concerns.